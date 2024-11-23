Of life’s interesting experiences

A few days ago, I visited a coffee shop for a quick espresso. An elderly lady I found occupying a table opposite where I sat seemed very keen on opening a conversation with me. Her dog, by her side was the perfect subject of introduction. So she told me not to worry about the dog and that he was quite calm and educated.

And so we started talking. I asked her what her dog’s breed was.

She told me something I am not familiar with.

After some silence, I then asked her the name of her dog.

Her response?

“Sorry Madame, I can’t tell you her name.”

At first I thought she was joking, but then she said, “I do not tell anyone my dog’s name because I can’t have everyone calling her and she responding to them.”

Then she said, “…but you can rub her neck afterwards, because she likes it.”

And as her dog was wet from the rain outside, it was the last thing I wanted to do! But then it was also a first by someone telling me they won’t tell me a dog’s name! I closed the chapter by putting it in my book of learning about life in Europe.

Later in the evening, I watched an interesting reportage about how the German government is rewarding mothers in Germany.

This got me thinking that with all the ‘not so understandable issues’’ surrounding me, even after being in Europe for such a long time, there are some things that pleasantly surprise me.

The latest I heard was that besides a monthly allowance for every child, even if the mother is not working, she is considered as a working person and entitled to receive pension until her youngest reaches the age of 16. I know that in Luxembourg, children also receive a monthly allowance from the government until they complete high school. There is also this one time reward once a child is born. For the non-working mother to be put on a pension plan list is certainly a very welcomed gesture

I recently told a friend that I hear so many mothers complain about the multitude viruses that their children bring home from school. But not many seem worried about the other exposures that their children are facing and that can ultimately have a great impact on their future lives. It is at this tender age that we are like a sponge that can absorb anything, the good and the bad. And like a tender branch of a tree that seeks growth, once thickened, it’s hard to change its direction.