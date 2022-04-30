Oloka’pila: selfless and strong leader

After a long battle with high blood pressure and other illnesses Can David Japians Oloka’pila, 69, a former senior accounting officer in the Ministry of Public Service Pensions Department breathed his last on April 6, at Platinum Medical Centre. He was laid to rest on April 16, at his home in Sere Village, Sere Sub-county in Tororo District.

From the day he passed on, hundreds of tributes poured in celebrating a life well-lived.

Oloka’pila is said to have been such a kind and generous leader who spoke and lived by the truth.

Many people praised him for always giving a hand without expecting anything in return. He believed that helping other people was a service to God.

The mobiliser

His friends and relatives had a lot to say about him. Oloka’pila was described as a pillar of Tororo District whose resource mobilisation skills remain unmatched.

In 1998, Oloka’pila and other Dhopadhola speaking people saw the birth of Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution, an institution that unites Dhopadola speaking people in Uganda and the dispora.

“Adhola community has lost a very brilliant and resourceful person who had dedicated his life to guiding and supporting the institution’s development towards modernity and socio-economic transformation. He contributed a lot towards the projects of the institution notably ongoing construction of the palace and education scheme,” said Tieng Adhola King Moses Stephen Owor during the burial.

Owor said the passing of Oloka’pila deprived them of his leadership passion, determination and generosity.

Humble and firm Christian

Raised in a Christian family, Oloka’pila was recruited into a movement that carried out missions and left thousands saved. This is a task he did to his last days. He is said to have worked as a member of the synod in Bukedi Diocese. He was later ordained Canon at Sacred Hearts Tororo in appreciation of his exemplary service and leadership. It is said at the helm of his leadership in the diocese, he played a role in unifying Christians who got involved in conflicts.

The Rev Samuel George Egesa Bogere, Bishop of Bukedi Diocese, says Oloka’pila was an embodiment of humility and authority in the Anglican faith.

“Oloka’pila was a giant in body and mind. Firmness in his speech was evident. His personality had a rare combination of authority and humility. For such qualities, we remember and appreciate him,” says the bishop during his burial.

The Rev Egesa highlighted that Oloka’pila’s leadership in church paved way for many Christians to see the light and way adding that his contribution to the church will remain outstanding.

Carrying on his legacy

Nelson Mandela Japians, Oloka’pila’s son remembers his father as the greatest human being he had the good fortune to know. He says his father was an entrepreneur and a parent whose legacy stands taller from different perspectives.

“Our dad has left a strong legacy which should not be misrepresented in any way. As a family, we are going to do whatever it takes to defend it,” said Mandela.

Daphine Janepher Awori, a daughter, says their father was a man whose smile brightened dark days, and a man who always did good with warmth and he made wishes come true.

She said her father was loved by many and left behind precious memories.

“Unlike most fathers I have heard of, my dad never struggled to tell us that he loved us. Even on his deathbed he still reminded us that he loved us and now that his special day had come. Dear Angels, hear our prayers and please keep him with your gentle wings and look after him with great care for he was a wonderful person and words cannot express how much we wish he was here with us again,” said Awori as she broke down.





Loving, exemplary hero

To David Oloka Jr, who is named after his father, his father was his hero and he was a kind of man who put others before himself even in the darkest times of his life.

“There are no words to describe losing a father. He is my hero, that one man that I want to be proud of. I know he is in a better place probably dancing with his mother and making jokes with his father and closest friends,” Oloka Jr said.

“Now that I am a father, I can give my children the love and joy he gave us. The Bible says, the good die young. Right now the angels are dancing and singing with the young man who is stress-free, energetic and looking over his family in peace,” he added.

Oloka Jr said his dad was God-fearing, prayerful and always welcomed people from different walks of life and and those who know him or ever shared a moment with him can attest to that.

Mentor

Yeri Apollo Ofwono, the Tororo Municipality Member of Parliament, told mourners that he is a mentee of Oloka’pila. He said during his first attempt at politics in 2001 as Tororo Municipality MP, it is the late Oloka’pila who mentored him and financially supported all his campaigns.

“I stand before you to testify that I am in this position because of this great man lying before us. He supported me financially and morally, therefore, I have lost an asset,” he said.

“If you underestimate the role of Oloka’pila in the history of Tororo politics, then you are cursed. He is a role model who sat me down before I contested for this position. His mentorship is worth celebrating,” Ofwono eulogised.

Enterprising

Oloka’pila set up a number of businesses in Tororo and other parts of the country, notably DOJ & JOJ Enterprises, Leads Insurance Company, St John’s Secondary School, Mpigi which offer employment opportunities to hundreds besides earning revenue for government.

Marriage

Oloka’pila had a customary marriage with Janepher Oloka in 1978 and later held their church wedding in 1998. They were blessed with 12 children including Titus Dickens Apila Japians, Jolly Georgina Awori, Anita Deborah Anyango, Beatrice Sandra Achieng, Mark Philip Japian, Daphine Janepher Awori, David Oloka Jr, Nelson Mandela Japians, Bridget Brenda Abbo Japians, Edgar Martin Oloka, Octavia Ryan Oloka and Cynthia Marion Oloka Japians.

Janepher says her husband was a good man.

She said Oloka’pila had interest in people and had time for everyone regardless of age or status and that he never undermined anyone.

“My husband was exemplary and took care of me. He never raised his hand to beat me. He was my counsellor. I love his picture and casket and I hope we will one day meet in heaven,” said the widow, adding that, “Otherwise, I loved him but God loved him more.”





quick notes

School: Oloka’pila attended Mahanga and Rock Hill primary schools before joining Kira College Butiki for O-Level.

He then joined Nakawa Business School (currently MUBS) where he attained a diploma in Business Administration.

Work life: 1977: Clerical officer in Ministry of Lands, Minerals and Water Resources.

1979: Cashier and revenue officer in the same ministry. He held these positions for five years.