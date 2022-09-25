On-air gaffe built Wamboya's confidence 

Zark Israel Wamboya is public relations manager, motivational speaker, media consultant and CEO of Dove media. He is behind some of the TV adverts. He has also worked with other media houses in Kenya, South Sudan and Somalia.

First thing you do when you wake up…

I pray, read the Bible and then prepare for the day.

Your typical day is…

I do not have a specific time table. However, my day is characterised by meetings with different companies and institutions. I also present and analyse reports. And, time runs so fast.

First job you did…

I was a volunteer presenter at Kampala FM. Pastor Charles Kasibante, my friend and brother used to facilitate me. I gained experience since I was zealous about the media.

What was your first day on air like?

Bryan Mackenzie, our programmes director, gave me a chance to do his Sunday show. I do not know if it was out of excitement or nervousness, because instead of 99.6 Kampala FM, I said 91.3 Capital FM. Mackenzie’s boss called instructing him to send me out of the studio right away but Mackenzie asked me not to worry as he could handle the matter. I am grateful that he later on taught me how to write scripts and so much more.

Your biggest accomplishment is…

I have bought land, I have been able to start up income-generating projects and I served my nation through UBC. I have met a number of people, some of whom have become close friends.

Who was your first crush?

Irene Ntale; I fell in love with her husky voice. She is natural and social. Today, she is a good friend and ‘no more crushing’.

What was your first time on a date like?

I was with some cute girl at the Bistro on Acacia Mall. She used to lecture at some university but she is now happily married .I took a glass of whisky to calm my nerves..

What is your fondest childhood memory?

Playing in the rain naked with our neighbours’ children who now hold serious offices. This created a strong bond between us and, 90 per cent of my friends are those I grew up with.

And the books you read include…

I have read You Better be Lighting by Andre Gibson, Forgive yourself by Jared Singer, Great Debates in Criminal Law by Jonathan Herring. I find Forgive yourself so poetic that it makes you discover yourself unlike any other book of the same genre I have read so far. We have a lot of potential but we just do not know that we are our own destruction of destiny.

First car you owned…

A Mitsubishi Galant that Roger Mugisha gave me as a token of appreciation. Mugisha and I lived together and whenever he returned late, it was my responsibility to open for him because he worked late.

I had also made it my duty to clean his car before he left for work every morning .

What do you dislike?

Hypocrites. People who fight others at their workplace and the next day they take the front pew praising God.

Most embarrassing moment has been…?

When I almost opened a car which I had mistaken for mine.

What don’t people know about you?

I think that should remain my secret weapon. Do not let them know too much about you.

Best advice you have ever received…