On mission to serve God, they found love

“I grew up as a church girl because my parents loved the church so much. My mother was devout and I always tagged along. Little did I know that it is this holy place that I would pick my future husband. I had joined the St Paul’s, Katete in Mbarara City church choir and Brian had just completed his studies at Uganda Bible Institute. He had been posted there as a lay reader,” Sandra recounts.

They became friends and Brian used to invite her for fellowships and Bible study. He was gentle and humble and that got us close,” Sandra recounts adding, “Our friendship grew that I started sharing secrets with him.”

Also, as Sandra grew older she was inspired by her parents’ love.

“I used to see mummy and daddy relate so closely and their love was always on a high. They would do most things together. They were peasants, but their love surpassed their situation. I wanted to emulate them,” Sandra says.

For Brian it was humility, beauty and trust in Jesus that shot his love for Sandra.

“Sandra was very humble, beautiful and God-fearing. My affection for her was irresistible,” says Brian.

Rough ride

Despite the love, Brian says it was difficult because being members of the same church Sandra had to first prove that she was an easy go lady.

“It was not easy to approach her but I gave it a shot. Our first interaction was on phone. The reception was fine, but as time went on by she occasionally left my calls unanswered. This bothered me so much. I once felt like giving up, but my feelings were persistent. I had to pray and trust in Jesus that it would come to pass,” he notes. I also kept the relationship secret from church members until we started mobilising resources for our wedding.

He also first won over some of the family members, especially her brother Mondranah Kainerugaba and sisters.

“My friendship with the brother and later her sisters also eased our relationship. Sometimes when I felt like things were static, I contacted him. He would tell me to be patient and that things would be right. Later, when I met her sisters on her birthday and proposal we became friends. The family played a big role because they loved me,” he adds.

Proposal

On Sandra’s birthday, she invited Brian but he brought friends along with birthday gifts.

“I knew there was nothing special because I had invited him. I was surprised by the gifts but I did not know he had plans to propose to me. When he went on one knee, I broke down and cried,” Sandra says.

Deep down, Sandra had wished to have a gentle, caring and God-fearing man. She could not resist the proposal and the answer was a yes.

“When she accepted my proposal I thanked God because it was tricky. I did not want to lose the love of my life and I had always been afraid of losing her before accepting my proposal,” he relates.

After the proposal they dated for two-and-half years before going for an introduction at in Kagango Village, Kihunda Division, Sheema Municipality.

“I had told my parents that I had a serious boyfriend ready to come home for introduction. They were excited, especially that he was a clergyman. This gave them hope and some assurance that this man would not disappoint me,” Sandra notes.

Brian was surprised by the welcome at Sandra’s home.

“The father said ‘you are now my son’ before paying dowry and other gifts. I was excited,” Brian says.

Preparations

The couple had planned a simple wedding, but the people’s contributions flipped the plan and made the function memorable.

“After introduction my mother said she was going to do her part with what she could manage and asked me to do mine. She said this because she knew it would not be easy but people supported us and we had a successful wedding which was beyond our expectations. God was there for us,” says Brian.

The couple also cut their wedding costs by having a reception at a neighbouring primary school.

Advice

Brian advises those intending to marry to believe in themselves and hold parties within their means.

“Don’t plan based on pledges or competition. Be trustworthy and open to your partner. Above all be yourself, do not go for loans to have to have a colourful wedding,” he advises.

For Sandra love is about faithfulness and being truthful.

“Many young girls fear telling parents about their marriage plans because most men are liars and disappointing. So, they fear making empty promises to parents. I appeal to couples to be faithful and truthful because telling a lie is the first thing that will ruin your family,” advises Sandra.

Highlights

Date: May 30, 2023

Groom: Brian Kweyamba

Bride : Sandra Tukashaba

Church: St Paul’s Church of Uganda, Katete

Main celebrant: Rev Herbert Byonanebye

Reception: Rwobuyenje Primary School