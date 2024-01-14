On neighbours: What you should know

Brethren, assuming that you do not live in a forest or alone on the peak of a hill, you most likely have neighbours where you live. December and January are tricky months in terms of neighbours, with so many people moving out of their homes and into new ones.

If the house next to you falls vacant, stay on high alert! Okay, maybe you had the worst neighbours in the world and their departure is an answered prayer–congratulations! But in the meantime, expect a few things to happen as you wait for your new neighbours to arrive.

Firstly, did you know that after some time the cockroaches next door realise there is nothing to eat? True! Once all the food remains have been swept away and all that there is next door is the smell of paint, expect little visitors that will pop up in your kitchen and drains. I tell you, there is nothing worse than opening a drawer or cupboard and seeing those two waving antennas. Yuck! I cannot stand it! Why can’t they all just die and leave us alone?

Secondly, your ears will become extra sensitive to noise once the usual noises from next door are no longer there and peace and quiet become the norm. So, the day the new neighbours move in, it will sound like an extended family of highly restless elephants have moved in, ha ha! Take heart though, you will soon readjust to the normal noise level and go back to sleeping through the night.

Thirdly, do make the effort to get to know your new neighbours when they eventually move in. If you get sick and your car fails to start, do you know who you will ask to take you to the hospital? That very same neighbour, not your family member 100 kilometres away.