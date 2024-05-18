On the steep slope to see the gorillas

After obtaining the gorilla trekking permits that has since a few weeks, gone up in cost, we were set to start yet another journey or better said another adventure.

At the base camp in Bwindi Impenetrable Forest we were met with a whole range of Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) staff and rangers. The camp was very well organised and spacious, advanced in infrastructure compared to when we visited in 2012.

There were many chairs that awaited us, and a table on the side that belonged to the Bwindi Women’s Association. They were displaying their handcrafts that were made in their centre about two kilometres away from the base camp.

The women performed several very interesting dances and songs, some of these were telling the story of their association and the struggles they went through to reach where they are. There was also another presentation by a young nurse who was working with a nearby hospital, she too, gave a brief history of what their hospital was doing for the region. It seems that UWA has extended a hand to include others who are helping the surrounding communities to progress. I found this quite interesting.

It was also at that moment when I realised that I needed a small bag to go across my body to hold my phone while trekking, and I found the right bag at the Women Association table. I could not have been happier.

After the presentations, we were divided into groups of eight people, and went for a short briefing. It was not clear upon which criteria we were selected, but it seems that my plea to join an easier trekking route did not work. I came to this realisation just a few minutes after we started walking up a steep mountain, and the walk upwards did not stop until after three long hours later.

I have to admit that there were a few points where I thought my feet would not take me any further, and that my health condition of lack of oxygen in my blood would hinder me from ascending this steep mountain.

But somehow I moved up till we were told that Gorillas were found and the group assembled around them, it was the moment of truth!

This time round, the silverback was seated giving us his back and a few members of the family were hiding in the bush. It took some effort to be able to see two mothers with three babies, this was such a big contrast to the 18 members of one family that we visited in 2012. This time the area where we found the gorillas was also quite steep.

So, along with two rangers who were already there, our porters and the accompanying rangers, it was difficult to find the right spot for standing to observe and take photos.