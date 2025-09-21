Once upon a time and other stories

The legendary actor Robert Redford, who died just a few days ago, has left a big legacy. So, there are many old interviews that are popping up in his memory and one got my attention. He said he came from a very modest family, with no real entertainment for children in their household, and he happened to be a very active young boy who needed to keep his mind quite busy. So, his father used to tell them stories every night before they slept , he then said as soon as he heard his father saying ‘once upon a time’ he knew something good was coming up.

This reminded me of my childhood and the anecdotes that our father used to tell us when we were young. Being a man of literature and a poet, when he would run out of the traditional stories, he was narrating his compositions, stories that would not end the same night, and just like Scheherazade did in the one thousand and one night stories. The anecdote had to be continued the next day. This of course, kept us excited and looking forward to the next chapter. When we grew up a bit, and had younger siblings joining our household, slowly my father left the task of storytelling to me.

Maybe because I was the most nagging for him to keep telling us stories. I did not disappoint him. In the beginning, I told my siblings and sometimes other children from the neighbourhood the traditional stories. And when I ran out of options, I asked them which story they wanted me to repeat. At some point they were bored, and I had to do exactly as my father did, create my own stories. In the same way, that did not end on the same night, and they had to wait for part two, the next day.

At this point, I admit that because these stories were spontaneous and made on the spot, when it came to part two, I had forgetten details of part one.

But I did not give up, I asked them to remind everyone about last night’s episode, this helped them to focus on the story. I was surprised to see how their young minds retained all the details of the plot and names of the characters. With time, I became the storyteller for my nieces and nephews. They too were looking forward to my stories, but then my task was harder, because they were watching many movies, of course ones restricted to their age group, and were also reading lots of books. So with time, I could no longer compete with Walt Disney movies nor with J.K Rowling’s Harry Potter novels and movies, these children remembered every single detail in these books and compared it with the movie that came out.

That made me wonder if they remembered my made-up stories when they were much younger. There are some stories that have remained untouchable for decades, I am sure you have guessed it right, The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. This storybook sold more than 200 million copies around the world and translated to many languages. If you have not read The Little Prince yet, I suggest you include it on your reading list, it is not just a story for children.