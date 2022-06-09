One woman’s journey to rediscovering joy in her marriage

Readers are often cautioned against judging a book by its cover, but there are always exceptions such as Demystifying the Drama of Marriage. Pendo K. Galukande’s book is as good as its cover looks. Written simply, the book tackles very difficult marriage challenges and as the tittle suggests manages to demystify them. Often times, writers lose good advice to verbosity or hard to grasp jargon, but the author manages to come out of that minefield unscathed.

I also commend Galukande for generously sharing her personal experiences which make the book easily relatable to the reader. Her story is told chronologically so one is able to follow the strand and train of thought without difficulty which makes her not only a good teacher but also an entertaining writer. But most importantly, I commend her for opening up so much of her life; the ups and downs that make this book more than just a marriage instruction manual. When she talks about those blissful first years of marriage, those who have been in whirlwind romances are gripped and when things start going downhill they still relate. They are encouraged to hang onto the author’s word hoping for a positive resolution at the end because this is a book that promises a good ending. She also painstakingly lays her background which helps the reader understand why she approaches certain issues the way she does. When she expresses her vulnerability she gives the reader the freedom to do the same.

Not many writers would have the courage to share so candidly about their lives for fear of being judged in the spirit of local wisdom that “ebyo munju tebototolwa”. The result is tonnes of academic work that does not help anyone because it lacks that human element.

Although the book is steeped in Christian ethos, it has a broader reach and will be useful even to non-believers. Her reference to cultural beliefs and other academic research in mental well-being in marriages will certainly help many other people in Uganda and the world at large. Most importantly, the book fulfills the cardinal rules for which books are written; to bring to light new information and ideas, correction of errors and edification of those seeking knowledge.

From the third chapter up to the last, the author talks about new knowledge in mental health and how this impacts how we relate to each other. My personal favourite is chapter seven which is dedicated to working on the mind. She explores how our mental health affects every facet of our lives especially our relationships with those closest to us. Still using her example, she shares techniques that can help us sooth our minds, wean ourselves from codependency and get a grip over our anxiety. These are very big problems that most people struggle with but are not aware of, because unlike Galukande, they have not had the opportunity to sit on a therapist’s couch and get psychoanalysed. She brilliantly explains the point that many couples need to hear that in marriage, you can only change yourself.

Another chapter that really struck a chord with me and I feel should be shouted to the rooftops is chapter nine which talks about seeking professional help. Many couples prefer to struggle in silence instead of seeking professional help. There are no points to be gained from enduring something you should not have to endure. In our Ugandan setting, rare is the couple that has sought marriage counselling. The result is many broken marriages that would have been otherwise saved. The most people do when faced with the kinds of challenges the author and her husband did, is probably share with family and friends or seek advice from social media. I hope when you read this book, it gives you the courage to seek professional help for your ailing relationship. We do not think twice about going to the doctor when our bodies are sick, why do we not do the same when our minds or emotions are sick too?

And yes, it does have that happy ending. In the bonus chapter, the author shares that she finally learnt to manage her anxiety. “My brain’s default setting has changed to calmer and more settled where it used to be anxiety. I am now less likely to get irritable or angry. With mediation, I have learnt to generate joy and wholesomeness from within,” she shares. More inspiring words had never been said.

Galukande has chosen a topic that baffles many people especially in Africa, which is the reason I think she chooses to rely on literature mostly from American therapists such as Dr Jennifer Ripley, Dr Stephen Ilardi and British psychologist John Bowlby.