Only happens in Japan

By Nafha Maani Ebrahimi More by this Author

It was a Saturday morning, the parking lot of the supermarket was filling up quickly and the most convenient lots were already taken, we patiently waited in our favorite ally, and as soon as a car moved out, we were poised to finally park our car.

With indicators on, it was clear who will take this slot, but then, a young lady driver who had just arrived, moved closer and with a gesture of, please let me take this slot, didn’t hesitate to swiftly move in after my husband gave her a clearance signal.

We were not in a big hurry that morning, so we could be generous and wait a bit more for another slot.

However, it was the reaction of the young lady and her friend that later upset me, as they both went into a frenzy of laughter, apparently thinking that they just got the spot through charm.

This very insignificant incident however, brought to mind many stories related to parking spaces, some good but mostly bad and some associated with violence that in some cases led to murder.

We witnessed ourselves fights that ensued when two motorists fought over the same spot, coming out of their cars and throwing blows in every direction.

I remember while sitting in the balcony of our hotel in Beirut/Lebanon, I heard loud voices and shouting in the street, when I looked down, two men, were exchanging insults and arguing about a parking place that was taken by one, while the other claimed he was there first, the insults turned into cursing and were followed by a fist fight, the two were separated by the security guards on the road.

This example was, of course, a mild version of a case that shocked Kuwait City some years ago, when, in a very famous mall, a young man who also argued that his parking spot was taken from him, went ahead to buy a knife and then followed the “offender” in the mall, stabbed and killed him in cold blood. Over a parking spot!

I am sure you have heard many such stories, but I want to finish on a positive note, I read that in Japan, in the parking lots of some companies, employees who arrive early to work, park their cars further from the building, this is meant to leave space for those who arrive late. This can indeed happen only in Japan!