Open letter from Gen Zs to elders

The irony! Millennials stay shading Gen Zs for being unserious but are secretly battling age anxiety in silence. The delusion is so loud, it now has a nickname; delulu is the new solulu.

Dear Millennials,

I hope this letter finds you well. For the longest time, Gen Zs have been minding their iced coffee and curating their soft lives in peace. They tried to be the bigger generation letting millennials shine with their work promotions, nostalgic Facebook memories, and unmatched Excel skills. They even tolerated those unsolicited “Back in our day…” speeches but enough is enough. After enduring endless side-eyes about their fashion sense, music choices, tech obsession, and yes mental health because even depression somehow became a debate. The irony! Millennials stay shading Gen Zs for being unserious but are secretly battling age anxiety in silence.

The delusion is so loud, it now has a nickname; delulu is the new solulu. Gen Zs are kindly asking millennials to stop chopping their age. You are not one of us. The algorithm sees you. Each time a millennial drops a vibe check or shows up in cargo pants, the Gen Z committee opens your LinkedIn. Birth years are double-checked. Let us not forget you were in P.5 when MTN first launched. You owned a Nokia 3310. You sent songs via infrared and knew the struggle of recording a ringtone off the radio.

Please stop pretending polyphonic tones did not raise you. Gen Zs are not saying you cannot hang out. In fact, they welcome your presence, just come as you are. No need to twist slang or force dance challenges. Show up with your moisturiser, your knee guards, and your soft-spoken wisdom. Let the generations blend in harmony. But please… stop claiming you are 24. Your knees already told on you.

Work ethic or workaholism?

The thing about millennials, they love to romanticise suffering. They will say things like, "In our time, we walked to office in the rain. With one laptop. Worked in five departments. We used 2G internet but still beat deadlines."

Okay, congratulations on surviving trauma, Brenda. But let us not turn that into a motivational talk. Some of us are simply here to soft-life our way into financial freedom, working remotely, taking mental health breaks, and making money in shorts while sipping 12-year-old Singleton.

Are you familiar with working smart? What really gets under their skin is that Gen Z can make money without ever stepping into an office. We are monetising memes, growing social media pages, ditching the white-collar rat race, and becoming six-figure brand influencers for the same companies where millennials are still begging HR for leave using recycled sick relative stories.

Now they say Gen Zs are unemployable and they are not ready for the work environment. But the question is, are millennials even ready to employ Gen Zs? Are they ready for the future of work? It is not suits and biometric logins anymore. It is flexible hours, asynchronous communication, and deliverables definitely not attendance registers.

The same Gen Zs you label as lazy are running online businesses, coding from cafes, editing content at 2am, and automating tasks you still do manually in Excel. Gen Z are not unemployed, they just do not want employment that feels like a hostage situation.

They are not allergic to work, we are allergic to unnecessary stress, outdated systems, and workplace trauma disguised as company culture. So, maybe the issue is not that Gen Z does not want to work. It is that the workspaces millennials built are not ready for Gen Z. And no, they are not changing who we are to fit into that cubicle life. You might need to change the cubicle.

Nothing is that deep with Gen Zs

Millennials are weeping because Gen Zs simply do not care that much. Nothing is ever that deep. You ghosted your ex last week? Cool. He is your bestie this week? Even cooler. Emotional damage, Please. Gen Z will slap a filter on it, post a meme, and move on before you can say closure. This casual approach to life gives millennials real migraines. They want you to sit down, unpack your feelings, maybe journal under the moonlight.

But Gen Z? They will crack jokes mid-breakup and be out making a new friend by brunch. Emotional attachment comes with an expiry date and therapy memes.

To millennials, everything was and is sacred friendships, jobs, even heartbreaks had a playlist. But Gen Zs? They cut off a friend on Tuesday and are making TikToks with a new crew by Thursday. It drives millennials mad. The truth is, Gen Zs are redefining connection. It is not heartless, it is just efficient. Life is short, emotions are temporary, and if it is meant to be, it will be. If not? LOL. Next.

Fashion crimes

Millennials look at Gen Z fashion and immediately call the police. Why are they always in baggy jeans, and crop tops? While conveniently forgetting they once wore low-rise jeans with belts that looked like measuring tapes. Sis, your jeans were so tight they could double as a second skin. You walked like you owed the world an explanation. Now Gen Z is out here breathing freely in oversized hoodies, thrifted fits, and anything that screams unbothered. Their fashion is rebellion, not restriction. It is freedom of expression not a fashion crisis.

And let us talk about the shorts. Gen Zs love their micro-shorts, if your thighs are not greeting the sun directly, are you even outside? Meanwhile, Millennials were obsessed with three-quarter pants. Not quite shorts. Not quite trousers. Just confused fabric. What was that era? And do not get us started on the jeans-and-heels combo. Every time a Gen Z sees that look, we need a moment of silence. Who do we blame? But hey, it is all love. We are just different generations expressing ourselves in different ways. As for the crocs!

Music beef

Gen Z music giving millennials ulcers. What are these sounds Gen Zs listen to? What happened to real music? You will always catch them asking. You see, back in our day, music had soul. Emotion. Lyrics that could help you write a love letter during prep time. Millennials are trying to keep up, they really are. But how do you dance to a song that sounds like your blender just swallowed a speaker? Where are the verses? The bridges? The choruses?

Gen Z with Amapiano breathing into the mic like they are trying to catch their breath after chasing a boda boda. To millennials, our music sounds like someone accidentally hit shuffle on the DJ’s playlist and forgot to stop. Gen Z’s Amapiano beats have us stepping like we are trying to solve a Rubik’s cube with our feet. The whole squad needs water after just one TikTok dance.

Millennials hate that our songs sometimes sound like background noise but here is the tea; those “slaps” get stuck in your head whether you admit it or not. While they were busy vibing to Kasenyanku, we are out here mixing sounds that make even boda guys stop and bob their heads. So yeah, we get it, the styles and sounds are different. But maybe, just maybe, it is okay for each generation to have its own playlist even if millennials think ours is “noise.” Do not worry, we still love you guys… from a safe distance on the dance floor.

The great AI panic

Millennials are seriously terrified of AI. They act like ChatGPT is some kind of job-stealing monster - okay, maybe just a little. But every time Gen Z talks about using AI to write reports or spark creativity, somewhere a millennial starts sweating like they are defending their thesis at Makerere.They will say stuff like, “you young people just want to replace real thinking with robots”.

Meanwhile, these same folks are busy Googling everything, I do not know if they know that even with google comes meta AI and using Grammarly Premium like it is their new best friend. The hypocrisy is thick ooo! Truth is, we are just better at adjusting. We do not fear AI, we are out here collaborating with it like two Ugandans united to hate watch.

And do not even start with that classic millennial flex, “Back in my day, we worked hard without AI.” Eh, okay, uncle. We get it, you survived the boring internet and those huge Encyclopaedia Britannica books. But now you are scared of a chatbot taking over your job? If AI can take over your job then it did not need any sort of intelligence for starters. Remember how back in 2002, when Yahoo Messenger was witchcraft and you thought the internet was the devil’s work? Now suddenly these same people want to act like tech is some sacred temple they own.

The ‘you don’t respect elders” argument

With Gen Zs, elder is an earned titled, nothing to do with age. Ah, the classic line: every time we question some outdated tradition or refuse to bow down to someone who is just loud and wrong, suddenly we are “disrespectful.” But here is the thing: Millennials have selective memory. They conveniently forget they once faced the same accusations. Remember how they were called too westernised for rocking jeans to church? Gen Z is not about to let that slide quietly.

We took the game a step further now; we disagree, but we also meme, hashtag, and tweet it for the world to see. It is not disrespect, it is just how we express ourselves. You say we are rude, we believe we are just being real. You call it rebellion, we call it progress. You cling to the old rules like they are a security blanket, but we are here shaking things up and yes, sometimes that makes you bitter. So no, we are not disrespectful. We are just not afraid to call out what is wrong and share it with a bit of style and humour.

Your hustle culture is exhausting

You know how millennials glorify grind culture like it is some kind of religion? Waking up at 4am, sipping lukewarm lemon water like that is the secret sauce to becoming the next Dangote. Meanwhile, Gen Z is over here embracing sleep like it is a national treasure. Rest is not laziness; it is resistance. We are proudly anti-hustle because honestly, why start five side hustles and hawk bracelets by the roadside just to afford gas, when two influencer deals can do the job faster and cleaner?

But here is the kicker; our love for rest often gets misread as laziness. “Why are you always chilling? Why aren’t you grinding like us?” they ask, as if sleep is a crime. But guess what? Taking breaks, sleeping well, and saying no to burnout is smart, not slack. Millennials treat burnout like a medal. “I worked 16 hours straight!” they boast, as if exhaustion is proof of success. Nah, bro, that is a silent SOS. We are not lazy; we are strategic. We know when to pause, recharge, and come back swinging. Our generation understands that life is not just about the hustle, it is about balance. So yes, we might look like we are taking it easy, but rest assured, we are just recharging smarter, not harder. Sleep over stress, always.

Mental health

Millennials grew up in a time where showing emotion was a sign of weakness. Where therapy was something “only white people” did, and depression was brushed off as “a rich man’s disease.” You were expected to suck it up, pray about it, or “go dig” to shake it off. Gen Zs came with different energy. We talk about mental health openly, we normalise therapy, and yes we set boundaries. Even if it means cutting off Uncle Fred who paid our school fees but also ruined our self-esteem.

You call it rebellion. We call it survival and healing. So instead of mocking us for being “soft,” maybe take a moment to reflect. Heal that inner child. Talk to someone. Not everything requires silence and soldiering through. It is okay to cry, it is okay to seek help and no, it does not make you any less African. Just more human.