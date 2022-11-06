Opio: Longest-serving reporter at Monitor

“It is an honour to be recognised. It has been about service and dedication to what I do,” Sam Caleb Opio,58, told the editorial team as they delivered his gift to Jinja bureau during an editorial seminar. Opio has been writing for The Monitor since its inception in 1992.

In 1973, Opio emerged winner of the contest by Teso Language Association for reciting two children stories by Pamela Ogot and penning an article titled A child’s Dream in Ateso, his mother tongue and he felt motivated to carry on.

He would later join Bukedi College Kachong’a in 1979 where he formed Young Iteso Writers’ Club and his passion for reading and writing saw him concentrate on English and French.

Meanwhile, his father did not approve of his dream to pursue a journalism career.

“I excelled in languages and had wanted to pursue journalism but my father was firmly against my intentions,” Opio recalls.

“My father wrote off journalists as always spinners of stories and cynical gossips. He coerced me to study Education at Bishop Kitching Teacher’s Training College, Ngora after my O-Level,” he adds.

The catechist was irked by a Radio Uganda presenter Peter Lochodio, a Karamojong who was allegedly hosting his programme while intoxicated and he would rattle the clergy with jokes about Jesus turning water into wine.

Enduring dream

Nevertheless, Opio, looked up to Ben Bella Illakut, then a senior reporter at Uganda Argus newspaper. Wherever he went, he planted seeds.

At college, under tutelage of Silas Oluka, Opio formed another writer’s club. He composed a play The Sacred Gardens that won the best creative play during the national primary teachers’ college drama competition at Kyambogo in 1984.

“That drama piece earned me a part-time editorial job for Akongu, a monthly regional newsletter published by Vision Terudo (Teso Rural Development), a local non-governmental organisation.

After college, Opio was appointed head of English language department at Ngora Boys' Boarding School. A year later, he enrolled for A-Level where he chose History, Literature and Divinity hoping to return to his dream career, but the political instability cut him short.

“When I was about to sit my A-Level exams, the insurgency between Uganda People’s Army (UPA) rebels and National Resistance Army heightened in Teso region. I had to abandon school,” he shares.

Opio was caught in a crossfire when someone leaked information that he was editing the rebel’s periodical newsletter.

“They hunted for me and I was whisked off to Kyambogo to stay with my uncle James Okiria Iriso a private lecturer of the First Lady and later to Kamuli District.

The revival

In 1989, the youthful teacher got a teaching placement at Kamuli Boys' Boarding Primary School where he formed The Cockroaches, a writers’ club. The club was, among other roles in charge of writing the weekly school news.

“The club comprised several youngsters that I was grooming including Daniel Kalinaki, the current general manager editorial Nation Media -Uganda former senior reporter Peter Mpala, and Lt Col Stephen Bernard Naluswa,”he narrates.

ALSO READ: Founders, managers celebrate The Monitor

The Cockroaches gained prominence in 1990 when Rebecca Kadaga and her law firm visited the school as part of their efforts to compile and write the Children’s statutes. The firm was searching for young vibrant pupils who could articulate children’s issues.

The mentor

Around 1992, The Monitor editors for the children’s magazine Peter Mwesige and Linda Nabusayi visited The Cockroaches at Kamuli Boys to launch the children’s page as part of a Monitor project.

“Kalinaki and Mpala were pioneer writers for this children’s page that later popularised my work,” he says.

Kalinaki, now his boss, acknowledges Opio in one of his books Kizza Besigye and Uganda’s Unfinished Revolution as one of his mentors.

“Mr Sam Caleb Opio introduced me, as a young boy, to the world of not just reading, but writing for newspapers and I will eternally be grateful to him. I hope, as we used to say at Kamuli Boys, that I have not ashamed him,” Kalinaki confirmed to this writer.

Lt Col Naluswa, the director staff at Senior Command and Staff College Kimaka-Jinja, says Opio was a disciplinarian but he inspired his career through the writers’ and Boy Scouts club.

“One thing King Osca (Opio’s nickname) is that he is one teacher whom pupils always appreciated, confided in, loved and admired despite his strictness. His presence was and will always be felt as an inspiration, role model,” Naluswa says of his former teacher.

Monitor calls

One day, during a visit to The Monitor headquarters on Dewinton Road with some of the pupils from his club, Opio impressed Philip Wafula Oguttu, the founding managing editor.

“Mr Oguttu was impressed with my work with the children and then, he offered me an opportunity to work as a stringer for the news and children’s magazine,” he recalls.

“I am passionate about matters of children and that is why I preferred to work along those lines,” he adds.

Opio did not know that stories filed were paid for until after five years.I was always fulfilled that my articles circulated in the whole country. One day in 1998, a colleague asked if he had been paid.

“He advised me to check with office where I met Mr David Mukwaya who directed me to Cecilia Arionget. She crosschecked her records and handed me my pay. I was over the moon and wanted to share my first harvest. The staff declined and patted me on the back for the job well done.

From that money, he gifted himself a bicycle to ease distances he covered to different villages to gather news.

Murky times

In this three-decade-journey, it has not been all rosy for Opio. He took his best shot in 2015 during President Museveni’s visit to the Kamuli Catholic Parish for their centenary celebrations. He feels this too has been one of the scariest moments of his career.

“I took a picture of the President shaking hands with Salaam Musumba during the function. This moment was abrupt because Musumba was a sworn FDC and opposition politician.

Opio says all photographers including the PPU were caught off-guard. The President who refers to him as UPC Boy spotted him taking the photo and, minutes later instructed his team to ask for the photo. When they approached the journalist, he panicked thinking he had stepped on the president’s toes.

“The picture was a bit hazy because I took it fearing State House security and my camera lens was inferior. The PPU were disappointed with the quality but had to improvise to fulfill the President’s request. So, I asked them to allow me convince Musumba to return and pose with the president for another shot. She did and they took it,” Opio sighs with relief.

Another incident was during The Monitor Gossip times, Opio filed a story titled ‘Police officer pulls pistol at revellers’. The story got the officer furious.

“The man got furious and hunted for me for ruining his job. I was grilled by a host of officers but defended myself saying I meant a human pistol and that is why it was in gossip.

Then, last year, he filed a story about the former Speaker Kadaga titled ‘Stop crying over my Speaker race loss – Kadaga’ published on November 16, 2021.

“I did the story with facts, but then one of the editors added a part explaining how she [ Kadaga] lost. That incensed her and almost disowned the whole story. It left me in an uncomfortable situation because she was my trusted source, but it came to pass.”

Juggling work

Opio, a head teacher of Kiige Primary School in Kamuli District has mastered the balancing act and compensation.

“Opio knows the balancing act and compensation but above all effectively delegates, mentors his teaching staff on responsibility,” Ibrahim Kanakulya, the Kamuli District Inspector of Schools, who has supervised him for many years says.

Sam Opio after being decorated with the Scout service medal in Kamuli District in 2021.PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA.

“Many times we wanted to establish if Opio was up to the job. His trick is simple: have the teacher on duty serve as the head teacher for the week even when he is present. His school management style is unique,” says Kanakulya.

Work ethic

Opio bemoans the dropping standards and values of journalism today, which he blames on greed on the part of the journalists as well as poor facilitation by the media house owners.

“Many young journalists come into the trade for the money and want to get rich quick. This leads them to accept bribes thus breaking the code of ethics. Daily Monitor has weathered the storm because of such great values.

The veteran journalist advises the media owners; “it is important they find various revenue streams and pay the journalists well because that is how they will cope with the tough economic times and also maintain the values of journalism.

Proscovia Salaam Musumba, the former Kamuli District Chairperson, says Opio ticks all the boxes of an ethical and impartial journalist.

“Caleb [Opio] is one journalist who remains impartial, trusted and reliable whether he likes you or not. It was difficult to tell whether he was leaning towards NRM, UPC or FDC and because of his professionalism, he was the only one the Kyabazinga allowed to take his initiation photographs. That is Caleb the teacher and journalist,” Musumba reveals.

Opio, however, regrets not maximising his potential and networks to graduate from a freelancer to a communications or public relations officer as his peers at The Monitor.

Fruits

Despite the fact that Mr Opio has worked for Daily Monitor as a freelancer all that long, he reckons that he has reaped from it.

In 2014, had been spotted by Plan International to go for an International Editors Media Campaign to promote the Girl Child in Finland. The campaign was exclusive for editors worldwide but he was an exception.

“I believe the organisers who had followed my works for some time picked me. I had celebrated my birthday for the first time at an international hotel,” he recounts with a smile.