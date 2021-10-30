Otim is dedicated to bridging gap between sons and fathers

Otim with a colleague during a workshop. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

  • Reinventing the wheel. Growing up between home and the neighbourhood, Ivan Otim saw the challenges of growing up without a present father first-hand and is trying to change the fate of other boys.

Growing up, Ivan Otim’s mother was a sole bread winner, selling local brew (ajono) in Banda slum in Nakawa Division to pay bills and support him and his sister. Their father abandoned the family when Otim was just four.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.