Our bond is strengthened by  music

Linda Nabulime is an events planner who works with Oakwood events Uganda. She is a musician and a guitarist, while Letitia Namakula Birabwa is a medical doctor and keyboard piano player. Both sisters are passionate about music and playing instruments

LINDA

How would you describe your sister Leticia?

Leticia is very God-fearing and she loves to serve God; she is very kind and compassionate, smart and very disciplined as well. That is why she is good at almost everything she does.

Are you closer now or when you were younger?

We are closer now as adults than we were as children.

Describe the last thing you did with her

We were preparing to do a video cover of a song by Jonathan McReynolds but we never actually went through with it.

Did you have a favourite game when you were children?

Yes, we used to love the game called blaada, duulu and ssonko and they were our favourite games those days.

Do you ever feel like you compete with each other?

No, how could we even compete? She is a surgeon, I would be crazy to think I stood a chance.

How often do you argue, and what is the most memorable argument you have ever had?

We do not argue often and the most memorable argument we have ever had was about our theological differences. I thought we would never speak to each other again.

If you got a call that your sister was in jail, what would be the first crime that comes to your mind?

I think she would have robbed a bunch of keyboards/pianos from a music store because that is her favourite instrument and she plays it with passion.

In which area are you completely different and in which one are you alike?

How we relate to people is different. I think she is more outgoing than I am and our similarities are our love for all things music and a stubborn streak.

Nicknames you have for each other

I call her Ticha (pronounced teacher).

Who do you think is your parents’ favourite?

I am not aware of anyone being our parents’ favourite because they treat us all the same.

Favourite childhood memory?

It is when we used to receive cards, gifts and money from our mum when she was in the United States of America.

What things are you both bad at?

We are both bad at communication.

What are you good at that people don’t know about?

I think organising events and people, most people do not know that about me.

What did you most fight about as children?

We used to fight more on who controlled the TV remote.

Who reads more?

Me. Hands down.



LETITIA

How would you describe your sister Linda?

Linda is a very smart, friendly, a good leader, close friend and a great musician; I think she has a lot of hidden potential inside her and one could never know if they are not close enough.

Are you closer now or when you were younger?

We are definitely closer now than when we were younger.

Describe the last thing you did with Linda?

We were preparing to do a video cover of a song by Jonathan McReynolds, it was really nice.

Did you have a favourite game when you were children?

Yes. It was dodge ball ( kwepena) and blada.

Do you ever feel like you compete with each other?

Not at all, we are all very good at various field and things.

Which one of you is into music more?

Linda, I guess she has been around music more than I have.

How often do you argue, and what is the most memorable argument you have ever had?

We do not argue always. I hate it when we have to argue. The biggest argument was about our views on what the Bible says usually concerning theology and all.

If you got a call that your sister was in jail, what would be the first crime that comes to your mind?

Probably punched someone for snapping a guitar string when she did not have an extra set.







In which area are you completely different and in which one are you alike?

We have a difference in understanding as regards theology but we are both very smart and brilliant, especially when it comes to music.

Nicknames you have for each other

I call her Lindazi plus Lindaman.

Who do you think is your parents’ favourite?

There is no favourite, they treat us all the same.

Favourite childhood memory?

My favourite childhood memory is when I used to tell my friends that Linda was my sister and since she was a prefect, she could protect me from being bullied and it worked for me so many times.

What things are you both bad at?

We are bad at communication.

What are you good at that people don’t know about?

Being an MC, most people do not know that.

What did you most fight about as children?

I remember it was house chores.

Who reads more?

Linda reads more than I.

When did you last meet?

About two months ago, I think.



Titbits...

- Linda

As she has aged, she has become more confident.

-She does not communicate when she is travelling. By the time you find out she has already moved from one place to another.

- Her ability to express herself freely without worrying what people might think or say about it is admirable.

- Letitia is warm and beautiful, knows how to keep people around her well cared for, she double checks things a lot.

-Linda is very smart but not proud about it and when I went through surgery and the accident she was always with me.