Our differences in career did not matter

Same passion. Phyllis Khaukha, aka, PK and Esther Nafunah, popularly known as, Astar 95 are best friends who took different career paths but these never hindered them from pursuing their music dream. PK is a music producer while Astar95 is a teacher and artiste. They talked to Olivier Mukaaya about their journey.

Phyllis

Briefly describe who you are?

My name is Phyllis Khaukha, aka, PK. I am a records manager, producer and an events manager.

Describe your best friend.

Esther Astar 95 is my friend and one strong woman. Astar 95 is so proud of what she does, she hardworking, outgoing, and loving.

Why do you refer to her as your best friend?

Because she has always been there for me no matter the situation. I would say she is my rock.

Phyllis Khaukha, aka, PK

Where did you meet and how long have you known her?

I met Astar95 through my aunt and it is coming to two years since I met her. She is more now like a sister to me who will never let you gone.

What have you conquered together?

Through her, I have been recognised in the Mbale entertainment industry. In fact through the efforts I put in pushing her as an artiste, I have made many useful friends.

What do you like about her?

Wow she is a whole vibe, hardworking, and loving.

What do you dislike about her?

I would say she is so kind that people take advantage of her.

You both took different career paths, how do you harmonise your lifestyle?

Yes, we took different career paths but we have chosen the music industry because I am a music promoter, producer and she is an artiste. So, she does the singing and I promote her music. We help each other in our careers.

Have you ever wanted to fight someone?

No, and we do not plan to do so even in the future.

What is the most memorable thing about her?

My best friend has been there for me and that is what I treasure most in my life.

How far would you go to help her?

As far as I could because I can stand with her through thick and thin to make sure I see her smile.

What do you have in common?

We love music, dance, making friends, loving, caring and then good vibes.





Esther

Esther Nafunah

Describe who you are.

My name is Astar 95 Official, real name, Nafunah Esther. I am a teacher and artiste.

Who is Phyilis to you?

Phyilis Khaukha, aka, PK (Events) is a social, caring, down to earth, open minded, hardworking woman. I am glad to have her in my life.

Why do you refer to her as your best friend?

Because we share a lot in common which includes dreams and vibes. We are literally similar in every aspect.

How did you meet?

I met Phyilis (PK ) through my friend and it is coming to two years now . And because of our likes we grew fond of each other.

What have you conquered together?

Many things, I cannot break down everything. Much as we are just starting and building our music together we have so far conquered bad vibes and fear.

What do you like about her?

I like her vibes, the energy, open mindedness and optimism. She is the strength I need most times.

What do you dislike about her?

She is too social and people sometimes take her for granted.

You took different career paths, how do you harmonise your lifestyle?

Despite having different careers, we have similar interests and that is what puts us on the same page.

Have you ever wished to team up and fight someone?

No. We are teaming up to make it musically.

What is the most memorable thing about her?

Her energy is one trait that best represents her and she is such a go-getter.

How far would you go to help her?

I can go as far as I can.

What do you have in common?