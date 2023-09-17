Our God wants to be worshiped in freedom

While on a recent pilgrimage to Mt. Sinai, the Police denied us of our right to worship at our hotel, as Christians. They claimed to be acting on “orders from above.” Ironically, thousands of years ago, God ordered Moses to liberate the Israeli from the slavery in Egypt, so they may worship Him on the same mountain (Exodus 7:16). God wants to be adored by people who are free.

People in many countries are facing severe violations of religious freedom, including hate, persecution and discrimination. Although minority religious communities are more likely to face more persecution from major religious communities, in some cases, such as Nicaragua, it is the opposite.

In some countries, such as Malaysia, faith communities, seeking to preserve their political, religious, and social status, exaggerate numbers of faithful by giving misleading religious data when officially registering children, or by postponing population census indefinitely.

In countries such as Pakistan, derogatory content about minority faiths has been inserted into school textbooks, with potentially significant consequences for the future of inter-faith relations. Some countries exercise anti-conversion legislation, while offering economic benefits to those who who join the majority religion or return to it.

In China, Christianity is generally characterised as a manifestation of Western colonial imperialism. It is permitted to operate only under the supervision of the State Administration for Religious Affairs. Catholics who recognised the authority of the Pope worship clandestinely due to the risk of harassment from authorities.

Anti-Semitism has been a big scandal in Christianity. Many Christians accuse Jews of killing Jesus. This is attributed to the statement by the Jews, during the persecution of Jesus: ”His blood be upon us and on our children.” (Matthew 27:24-25). It influenced a lot Adolf Hitler’s Nazi theory of racism in Germany in 1937 that saw the massacre of six million Jews. Antisemitism has been officially condemned by the Catholic Church.



Pathetically, religious intolerance is said to be on the rise in the Western world. Many people do not feel comfortable wearing religious symbols or gathering for worship. In France, Christians have no right to wear crosses openly at work. Muslims have long been the targets of discrimination in the U.S., especially following the tragedies of 9/11. Racist and xenophobic rumours about President Barack Obama’s perceived Islamic religion, were used as mistrust and weapon against his presidential candidature.

God rejects religious-based sectarianism in His name. He is too great to be monopolised by a single religion. St. Paul attempted to extinguish Christianity, in order to protect Judaism. His conversion and life would, later, change the course of Christianity. Although Paul was very religious, religiosity is not enough. Religions, in general, preach the message of mutual love and peaceful co-existence.

Religious freedom is rooted in the inherent dignity of the human person, as a creature capable of knowing and choosing the good. “In truth I perceive that God shows no partiality. But in every nation whoever fears Him and works righteousness is accepted by Him.” (Acts 10:34-35).

Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights recognises everyone’s right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion. This right includes freedom to change his religion or belief, and freedom, either alone or in community with others and in public or private, to manifest his religion or belief in teaching, practice, worship, and observance.