Our identity confused even our opponents

Born on December 19, 1963 to the late Khalil Hamis Mukungu and Habiba Umar in Naguru, Hassan and Hussein Khalil, are twins who took their stark similarities to the sports arena.

Having played different sports, they would become boxers with varying success, before retiring into grooming youngsters at their East Coast Gym.They spoke to Daily Monitor.

HASSAN

Did you become close as adults or were close since childhood?

We were born in a family of many children and three mothers but we have been close since birth. Even when war tried to separate us, we ended up together in Kenya. Except for the time my brother spent in Denmark and Germany, but eventually we returned to Uganda together.

What thing do you most often do together?

Being neighbours, [they live on the same flat where they grew up] we meet almost every morning, pray in the same mosque [also on the same plot as their home and the gym] sometimes conduct the same training sessions.

Was boxing your favourite sport when you were children?

You know Naguru was a sports hub. We played football, boxing, volleyball, table tennis and netball. Hussein, was better in boxing while I and our elder brother Rashid Mudin [former Cranes player and Monitor scribe] were better in football.

Did you ever feel like you were competing with each other?

I don’t think so. We played several sports but my brother was better than me in boxing, and I was better in football.

Who do you think was your parents’ favourite?

I think I was the favourite of my mother and even my father. While Hussein and Mudin were playing with their friends, I moved with my father in his car…I don’t know, but they showed they liked me more.

How often did you argue or fight?

Often, Hussein attacked me whenever he thought I had reported him to our father. But I couldn’t fight back.

What is your favourite childhood memory?

I can’t say this was favourite but it’s one I will never forget. One day Hussein was with our friend Yakub and beat up a boy. The boy ran away crying. In the following days, the boy found me with Yakub and beat me up, thinking I was Hussein. Yakub pleaded that I wasn’t the one who beat him, in vain. Fortunately, Hussein came in and thumped the boy, again. The boy looked at us in total defeat and confusion.

What is the craziest thing you have ever done together?

While in Nairobi, Hussein had a boxing fight but was overweight and feeling unwell to shed the weight. We made a deal: I pretended I was him and weighed in his name. Our uncle, Hussein’s potential opponent tried to talk to me but I didn’t look back.

In the evening, I went to the cinema, Hussein fought and won.

When we recently told our uncle the trick, he couldn’t stop laughing.

Who is your best mutual friend?

It used to be Yakub, our friend since childhood, but he died. Nowadays, people are not as trustworthy.

Which nicknames do you call each other and why?

They had nicknamed me ‘Juba’ for shooting doves but when we lived in Kenya, that name went to Hussein. They would later name me ‘Easy’ because of my style.

What good thing don’t people know about him?

He does not like talking against people’s habits. He also loves people so much.

What has changed about Hussein as he has become older?

He is the kind of person who could fight four people on our way to school but with old age, he is quitting that habit.

How many languages do you both speak?

We both speak Nubian, Swahili, English and some Luganda.

By the way, how do you mark your birthdays?

We could forget some of our birthdays until our families and friends surprised us with gifts and small parties. But we decided to celebrate our 55th birthday in 2019, with a boxing match between us.

Another two pairs of twins from another club also fought and it was very interesting.

What’s that biggest dream you share?

We want to transform these boys into champions, especially Olympic champions. We already have Commonwealth medallists—both our grandchildren—and maybe in future, we shall get an Olympic medallist.

We always encourage our trainees to match or even better our records.

HUSSEIN

Did you become close as adults or were close since childhood?

We were many siblings and all our three mothers our father’s wives—but we have been close twins with a lot in common, since birth. Even in exile, in Kenya we were close.

What thing do you most often do together?

Being neighbours, [they reside on the same flat where they grew up] we meet almost every morning, pray in the same mosque [also on the same plot as their home and the gym] sometimes conduct the same training sessions.

Was boxing your favourite sport when you were children?

Growing up in Naguru Quarters, we played all sorts of sport: football, boxing, volleyball, table tennis, etc. We used to play with John Munduga, John ‘the Beast’ Mugabi, Charles Lubulwa, [all became reputable boxers], among others.

I chose boxing when our family ran into exile in Kenya after Amin’s fall. Hassan, like our elder brother Mudin, was better than me in football, but he too chose boxing. [Hussein would excel and win a gold medal for Kenya at the 1982 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane, Australia].

Who do you think is your parents’ favourite?

I think I was the favourite of my father and our three mothers because I was very energetic and could do chores with ease. Also when I started earning I shared my salary with them.

Do you ever feel like you were competing with each other?

Not really. As children he was better than me in football, and I was better in boxing. Physically, he was weak. So there was no competition. As adults, we love almost the same things but we complement each other more than compete.

How often did you argue or fight?

I don’t think we fought often. I was too strong for him.

What is the craziest thing you have ever done together?

I don’t really remember.

Who is your best mutual friend?

Many have died. But there’s Nassir Bashir a boxer, now in Australia] We also have Kenneth Ochieng, whom I knew through Hassan. Like us, he operates a gym in Kenya, but when he visits us he spends about two weeks here.

Any nicknames?

They used to call me Simon Templar, or The Saint, [after the character in Leslie Charteris’ fictional series of the same name]. Meanwhile, we used to call Hassan ‘Juba’ [Luganda for dove] because he loved shooting doves with a catapult. But in Kenya, when a journalist heard our friend say that name, he thought he was referring to me. Since then Kenyans call me ‘Juba’.

What is your favourite childhood memory?

We had many memories, like doing different tasks with our father and three co-mothers. So I don’t know the favourite one.

What is he good at that people don’t know?

Encouraging people even when he does not approve of what they are doing.

What has changed about your brother as he has become older?

Interestingly he has become stronger in old age than he was while young.

