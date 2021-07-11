Our love for music created an unbreakable bond 

By David S. Mukooza More by this Author

Monica

Tell us about yourself and what you do?

Monica Nsubuga Nandawula is an accountant, a wife and devout Catholic.

How do you describe Elli?

Elli is my young sister and a friend as well. She is a free spirited person, happy and generous. However, she is also very private and hardly shares her secrets and challenges with anyone. Music is her life, she enjoys both gospel and secular music.

Are you close now or when you were younger?

We are closer now than when we were young. We have a lot of responsibilities that bring us close these days.

Favourite hobby?

I enjoy singing, touring, doing make-up and cooking.

Do you sometimes feel like you are competing with each other?

No, not at any time. We always support each other in our endeavour. We actually battle together always.

How often do you argue?

We seldom argue. We are on the same page most times.

If you got a call that your sister is in jail, what crime would come to your mind?

It would be playing music that has been banned in the country, because music is her weakness.

How different and alike are you?

Our voices are too similar, we literally speak the same way and it takes people, including our parents, time to differentiate between us. Our gentleness and calmness in character also makes us alike. But we differ a lot in appearance because she is light skinned and I am dark. She is too jolly and welcoming while I am more introverted.

What nickname do you call her?

I call her “Babirye” because people mistake her for my elder twin.

What can you do that she can’t?

I think there is nothing because I always involve her in all I do, if she does not know I train her as an elder sister would. However, she cannot stay in a quiet environment and alone yet I love relaxing alone and in a quiet place.

What things are you both bad at?

We are both bad at gossiping and drinking alcohol.

What did you most fight about as children?

We mostly fought for dolls. I always yearned for the biggest. And she used to spoil hers and cry for mine, and I was always asked to surrender mine since I was older, and that would hurt me a lot.

What habit would you change about her if you could?

Ha! Laziness, she sleeps a lot.

Who has more friends and why?

She has more friends because she is social, which attracts many people to her.

Who reads more?

I do read more, I love discovering and understanding what is going on in the world. Elli hates things that strain her brain, among which is reading.

Elizabeth

Mary Elizabeth Ndagire

I am Mary Elizabeth Ndagire, aka Eliee. I am an electrical engineer but right now I do live band music and church music as well. I sing with XAVIELIEE UG an upcoming music group.

How would you describe Monica?

Monica is a responsible and respectful person; she respects me even though I am younger than her. She is also very loving and nurturing. She also loves music, which actually created a strong bond between us.

Are you close now or when you were young?

We are closer now.

Favourite hobby?

My hobby is playing my guitar and singing.

Do you sometimes feel like you are competing with each other?

I have never felt the need to compete with her even if I admire her so much.

How often do you argue?

Not that often but when we do, it is a long argument.

If you got a call that your sister is in jail, what crime would come to your mind?

I think the only thing that could land her in jail is fighting to defend her family.

How different and alike are you?

I am a loud person who loves loud music but she loves a serene and quiet environment. However, we have the same smile, we speak the same way and have similar hair.

What nicknames do you call her?

Her nickname is Nakato because most times when we move together people think we are twins.

What can you do that she cannot?

She cannot play instruments while I can play a guitar and drums. I also do live band music and she cannot.

What things are you both bad at?

Gossiping.

What did you most fight about as children?

We always fought over dolls. She always wanted to make all the dolls hers I had to fight her to get some.

What habit would you change about your sister if you could?

I would love to change her temper she is sometimes short tempered.

Who has more friends and why?

I think I have more friends than her because I am more social than her.

Who reads more?

Monica reads more, because she loves being up-to-date with things in the world.

What changed about her as she grew older?

She was too reserved and shy but now she is more open and friendly.

How far can you go to help her?

I can sacrifice what I have, for her.