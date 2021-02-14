Our ride or die friendship

By Phionah Nassanga More by this Author

Catherine

How would you describe Charity?

Charity is funny, curious, adventurous and full of surprises. She is jolly and endeavours to keep those around her happy. For the 17 years we have spent together there is something about her that I can hardly explain.

When did you meet?

In 2004 at Mbarara Municipal Primary School.

What is your earliest memory of her?

She joined the school in Primary Four. As a new pupil, she was stubborn and more confident than most of us that she found.

What attracted you to each other?

I liked that she was more confident than most of us and was a trouble causer.

How have you managed to maintain the friendship?

We are honest with each other and always look out for each other.

What do you have in common?

We love drinking beer, watching TV, reading and travelling.

What is the craziest thing you have done together?

There was a time we travelled and got to our destination feeling exhausted. When we went for a bath, we dozed off in the bathtub only to wake up the following day with a lot of discomfort.

What is that one thing you dislike about her?

Unlike me, Charity is an early riser and when she sleeps over, she switches on the lights and TV. We have fought over this a couple of times.

Did you ever team up to fight someone?

As children we did not, but as adults we have. We were walking to some café on Jinja Road when a boda boda rider rammed into us. Without thinking twice we hurled insults at him.

What is the best gift you have ever received from Charity?

I am fond of ear pins and for long, Charity had wanted to see me with earrings. One day she surprised me with a pair of expensive earrings which I still treasure.

What is she scared of?

Being financially handicapped. For that reason, she is an early riser who works hard to live the life she desires.

What is her favourite outfit?

Dress shirts, when she wears one you might think they were tailor-made for her and she looks stunning in them.

If you were called that Catherine was in jail, what would be the first crime to cross your mind?

We both try so hard to stay out of trouble, so I do not see her being in prison ever. And in any case, if I was called, I would say it is a lie.

Charity

How would you describe Catherine?

Catherine is ambitious and her motto is, ‘go bigger or go home’, she never settles for less. She is friendly and protective, and treats me like a little sister.

When did you meet?

Catherine and I met at Mbarara Municipal Primary School in 2004. We slept in the same dormitory and shared a decker bed. She used to sleep on the lower decker while I slept on the upper decker, but she kept complaining of how I was stepping on her bed each time I was climbing .

What is it that attracted you to each other?

It was after several complaints on how I was dirtying her bedsheets that we later became friends.

How have you managed to maintain the friendship?

We have always had each other’s back and have kept in touch. For example, after primary, we joined different schools, but wrote letters to each other and visited each other during the school holidays.

What do you have in common?

We love travelling, partying, watching TV and reading. Catherine is reading 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene.

What is the craziest thing you have done together?

Despite our swimming expertise, we we attempted to swim in the lake and almost drowned.

What is that one thing you dislike about her?

When you agree on something, she does not keep the promise. She changes her mind easily, which messes up your schedule.

Did you ever team up to fight someone?

I do not remember any such thing.

What is the best gift you have received from her?

Flowers Cathy knows I love flowers. She puts different types together and sends them when I least expect them.

What is she most scared of?

A job interview. Whenever she has a job interview, she suffers panic attacks and calls me countless times.

What is her favourite outfit?

She looks good in jeans and shirts which she refers to as the ‘moneyed look’.

If you got called that Catherine was in jail, what would be the first crime to cross your mind?

Today, she tries to stay away from trouble. So, I cannot imagine her in prison.

Bits...

The pals

If you could, what habit would you wish to change to about Charity?

She is so slow while eating that when you are in a hurry she is most likely to leave the food.

If you could, what habit would you wish to change about Catherine?

Her inconsistency in sticking to our plans. I ask God to take that away.