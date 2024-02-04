Our works speak for themselves – Mbonye

“We do not commend ourselves. Our works speak for themselves” says the founder

of Zoe Ministries Elvis Mbonye in a documentary aired on the ministry YouTube channel capturing his major prophetic fulfillments that came to pass in 2023.

Over the years the preacher has built a reputation of peering into the future extracting details beyond the natural confines of generally accepted human existence. This has earned him a growing number of followers and foes almost in equal measure with the former feeding off every word that proceeds forth out of his mouth, while the latter question the authenticity of his uncanny gift.

Yet he has relentlessly aired every prophetic fulfillment paying as much heed to his critics as an ordinary Ugandan would to an election in the Antarctica. The broadcasting of the latest documentary was true to his character.

He opines that; “When the nations do not understand what is happening and why things are happening, and just wake up to news stories. They do not realise that on the back of everything that is taking place there is an activity of either of light or darkness. They do not know this because they do not have the more sure word of prophecy.”

Among the major prophecies detailed in the documentary is the ongoing Israel war prophesied on January 3, 2023, when much of the attention was on the Russia – Ukraine war.

Three weeks and five days later news broke of a drone attack on the Iran’s military facility that many reports attributed to Israel. Ten months later Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise incursion into Israel the impact of which was likened to 9/11.

Several observers noted Iran’s hand in the operation that culminated into the ongoing standoff in Gaza.

In view of the wave of media opinions that have dominated the news networks in regard to this war, Mbonye takes a swipe at the experts stating that; “The prophetic word comes forth and manifests and you do not see God! Everywhere, on news channels even among remnants, there are people trying to analyse what is happening in Israel, and God told you in January the context of it all. You know it is easy to analyse after an event.”

Mbonye fervently cautions; “If you do not understand the spirit of prophecy, the operation of prophecy, then you will miss out on a lot of things. A lot of things are gestures and symbols and God is speaking through those things. He is using those things and people are blind. If you understood the language of the spirit, you would see God speaking to you on everything, everywhere.”

This speaks to the Turkey earthquake prophecy he gave on September 20, 2022 during his weekly fellowship on Tuesday. At the time, he prophetically felt a shaking on the pulpit that was not experienced by anyone else in the congregation. Four and half months later, the world was shaken by news about the most devastating earthquake in Europe in more than a century that claimed approximately 50,000 lives, left a million people homeless and 15 million people affected and billions of dollars in property destroyed.

The collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank since 2008 is another major event that was foretold on December 6, 2022. The preacher warned about an impending shaking in the technology sector specifically pointing out the Silicon Valley.

“People are going to lose billions upon billions. You see that place Silicon Valley, are you watching it carefully? You will know who is more powerful, whether the preacher standing before you or Silicon Valley. You wait and see the shaking that happens,” he revealed.

In regard to Mbonye’s mystery of a gift, a Ghanaian MP Helen Adjoa Ntoso featured in the documentary offered counsel to Uganda that, “The presence of the man of God in this country, do not take it for granted. Back in Ghana we have watched his programmes and we know what is in him.”

Other fulfilled prophecies recorded

The Titanic submersible that exploded in the Atlantic Ocean, the eruption of nationalistic movements across Europe in France, Germany, Poland and other countries leading to the polarisation of the European Union were prophecies that came to pass.

The concerning health state of Vladimir Putin was also prophesied on January 3, with media reports making rounds two days later. The dire state of the US economy was foretold especially the challenge against the dollar as the global dominating currency.

The disorder in markets due to the cyber-attack on the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China that led to the disruption in the US treasury markets was revealed 11 days before it occurred.

The brief but alarming security concerns that gripped Kampala with bombs discovered in various parts of the city is also among the recorded prophecies.

To cap the approximately one-hour documentary is the prophecy about Covid-19, the lockdowns that followed and the associated standard operating procedures, the implementation of the vaccines and the Global Reset agenda that was being set in motion.