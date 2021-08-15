Outlawed animal parts spell death of bwola dance

By CAROLINE AYUGI More by this Author

Martin Luther Odong inspects the overused Ostrich feathers crammed in a polythene bag for dust and possible faults.

It has been six months since their last performance at a traditional marriage in Gulu. Now, brown dust rests on the plumes that Odong wears on his head as part of the bwola dance attire. As he swats the headgear with a soft cloth, the dust leaves and the feathers assume their original colour; white and black.

“I hold these feathers with care, love, and prayer because they are now hard to find. These ones are not even enough for all the group members,” Odong says.

Odong is the leader of African Drum Beat Artistes (Da Drum), a group that performs traditional dances at various functions in northern Uganda at a fee. Bwola, one of the dances they perform, is however facing an ‘identity crisis’, because of tough laws instituted by Uganda Wildlife Authority, UWA.

Years back, bwola male dancers used Ostrich feathers as headgear. The headgear was made by planting feathers around a head pad, with an elastic band that went under the user’s chin to keep it in place. When dancing for entertainment or merrymaking, the dancers used white plumes as a sign of peace, but when mourning, they used black feathers.

Additionally, the men wore the skin of a colobus monkey or that of an antelope around their waist and an armband made of the buffalo’s or giraffe’s tail-tip hairs. When dancing during a royal event, they used leopard’ skins. One other component of the dance is a flute, made of horns.

To produce the sweet acoustics that accompanied the dance, each of the men held a small drum which they beat with a small stick. The sound produced by the small drums accentuated those made by a bigger and two middle-sized drums placed in the middle of the circle. The dancers wore ankle chains that chimed as they danced.

The melodious anklets, drum beats and choreographed foot works synchronised, making the dance more lively and charming.

The women wore short, pleated wrappers, waist beads, plus armlets. On their bust were only a crop top or bra, leaving their midriffs and waists bare.

The law

However, most of these wildlife products are hard to come by, something cultural enthusiasts say is causing a major void in Acholi traditional dance.

According to section 71 (1 a & b) of the Wildlife Act 2019, a person who takes, hunts, molests or reduces into possession protected specimen; or who without a permit issued in accordance with this Act, is found in possession of, sells, buys, transfers or accepts the transfer of protected specimen; commits an offence, and shall on conviction be liable to a fine not exceeding ten thousand currency points (Shs200 million), to life imprisonment or both.

Again section 71 (2) of the same Act states that where an offence prescribed in subsection (1) relates to a species classified as-extinct in the wild; critically endangered; or endangered; a person shall on conviction be liable to a fine not exceeding one million currency points (Shs 20 billion) or to life imprisonment or both.

The stringent penalties stipulated in the Wildlife Act created fear and forced the dancers to find other ways of replacing the original regalia with duplicates, to maintain the semblance of the dance.

“The absence of original regalia affects the authenticity of the dance,” Odong said, as he turned to inspect his fake animal skin for faults. “Now many of our children don’t know that bwola was performed while wearing ostrich feathers.”

Bwola

Bwola is a royal dance originally performed when installing a new chief or at any royal event. It is also performed at functions, to welcome or honour other dignitaries such as politicians, elders, and clerics. However, the dance is now performed at funerals, weddings, or traditional marriage ceremonies.

While proceeding to the ceremonial grounds with full authentic attire, they wiggled and leapt gracefully before the guests, as the feathers and hairs on the animal skin swayed in unison. The movement of the attires such as the head crown and skins, according to Odong, “boosted the morale of the dancers and allured the spectators.”

But it is no more.

The headdress, now made of light plastic strands from packing bags, wave in different directions. The animal printed clothes that replace the antelopes’, leopards’ and colobus monkeys’ skins, are unruly and need constant checking when in use. In some instances, instead of the male dancers wear animal skins, they wear regular pair of shorts.

The armbands are designed from synthetic weaves or sisal, and painted white or black, depending on the occasion. The flutes that used to be made of animal horns, are now fabricated from worn-out saucepans.

“Unlike the real animal hairs which ‘danced’ along with users, the animal print lies flat and almost expressionless,” Odong says. “And if not well-tailored, it keeps disturbing the dancer, negatively affecting his performance,” he adds.

Before then, the children they took for music festivals performed the bwola dance without the traditional wear, said Odong, who also trains school children for music festivals.

“The adjudicators advised us to ensure that the competitors used something to show that they are dancing bwola, and we started getting creative,” he says. “It [fake headdresses] don’t look that bad from afar, but from nearby, it is a pitiable sight,” Odong says.

Odong says some of the animal products are sold in the black market. Last year, he tried to purchase Ostrich feathers from someone in Karamoja, but received a call from an official from UWA, who told him his communication with the dealer was being tracked.

“Now I cannot go looking for the animal products even when someone tells me they are selling, because the amount of money the UWA official told me I would pay in penalty for possessing the specimen is out of my imagination,” he said.

Bashir Hangi, the communications officer of UWA, says the two clauses in the Wildlife Act were both arrived at to protect all categories and species of wildlife, whether or not they are endangered.

“The wildlife doesn’t have to be endangered…they are all protected species, and therefore when we find you with the products, we arrest you,” Bashir says.

Rwot Otinga Atuka Otto Yai, the deputy paramount chief of Acholi, tells Sunday Monitor that his own dance group lacks enough regalia for their bwola routines and the ones they have now are worn out because they were acquired five years ago.

Acholi chiefs revere the leopard on the notion that it is graceful and calm, reacting fiercely only when provoked. Because of its assumed grace, the leopard’s skin is used during bwola dance, installation of a new chief or other royal functions.

“Bwola is a royal and welcome dance that should be performed using the right dressing,” Rwot Otinga says.

“I personally went up to Karamoja because I heard that one could buy them from there but I did not find all they needed,” he adds.

Authenticity

Rwot Otinga says despite the restrictions by UWA, their wish is for all the dance groups of the chiefdoms to have full authentic dressing for bwola adding people will also always kill those that stray from the park.

However, Bashir stressed that the law punishes anyone found with the products of wildlife, whether or not they killed it.

“We protect wildlife both inside and outside the protected areas. If you have wildlife at your home and you kill it, we come for you,” Hangi says.

“Because for you to get the skin of the animal you must kill it, and having the products is another case. Even if you did not kill the animal or bird, possessing the specimen is also punishable under the law and UWA does not sell those specimens, we conserve them,” he added.

According to Odong, there are some dealers who import ostrich feathers, but each feather is sold here at $13 (46,800 shillings) an amount he says the group does not have. Besides, getting the returns after investing such amount in buying the products would be next to impossible, since the dance group is paid between Shs 200,000 and 250,000 shillings for each performance, which does not come daily.

Bwola was originally performed by a minimum of 60 men and 30 women. Each headgear requires between 8 and 10 ostrich feathers, to give it a beautiful look. This implies that making one headgear would cost a group at least Shs374,000, and above Shs22.4m to make headgears for a group of 60 male dancers. This expense excludes the cost of other components of the attire, such as drums, animal skins, flutes and armlets.

“If you perform bwola without ostrich feathers, it loses itself. So, if we are to follow the laws of UWA, or buy the imported products at such outrageous costs, then it means the bwola dance has to lose its authenticity,” Odong says.

Molly Adokorach, a resident of Gulu City, agrees that the costumes used in bwola dance have greatly changed and affected the sweetness of the dance.

She particularly singles the colobus monkey skin, which she said looked so beautiful on the dancers, because of its naturally calculated black and pure white patterns.

“The hairs on the ostrich feathers and colobus monkeys’ skins swayed and gave life to the costumes. And the spots on the leopards’ skins have a beauty of their own,” Adokorach says.

What’s lost

Traditional dances represent a fundamental part of Acholi’s cultural heritage. Bwola, like all the other traditional dances was used as an instrument of education, a platform of socialisation, and passage of decorum, norms and values. The original dress not only drew attention but was a pillar of their culture.

“Now I just concentrate on the footwork of the dancers. The dressing is now gone, so you cannot appreciate bwola dance as a whole,” she says.

Ten: The number of ostrich feathers needed for a complete dance attire.

Charles Mukiibi, a journalist who hosts a programme on culture on a radio station in Gulu, says he no longer enjoys the current version of the dance, because of the adulterated dressing.

“Those who never watched the original bwola can still enjoy on the assumption that that is how it is performed,” Mukiibi says.

To Mukiibi, bwola no longer has a lasting effect, because of the shortage of the dance attire, and the fact that dance groups also decided to trim the number of performers by half because of the shortage.

“Back then, due to the number of dancers, the sound of the drums during a bwola dance was intense that it thundered up and bounced back. And that was where the sweetness originated. But now, the dancers beat jerrycans instead. It sounds like a joke,” he says.

According to Mukiibi, the Acholi chose animal products of wild animals because they believed that using products of domestic animals caused death of the remaining livestock.

Although the Wildlife Act is a good law that is aimed at protecting wildlife, it will gradually kill some cultures. There already appears to be a solution to this challenge; some dance groups could opt to buy the imported animal products.

However, one wonders how UWA officials will differentiate between imported animal products and those bought from within Uganda.

The dance

Bwola dance of the Acholi people of Uganda is said to be a royal dance. It is originally performed when a new chief is installed or at royal functions.

Bwola is also reserved for other dignitaries like political leaders, elders, religious leaders to honour and welcome them at functions.

Generally, bwola is a fun and entertaining dance that comes with cultural freshness. It can easily be used as welcome dance for dignitaries at functions.

The dancers will dance gracefully before the distinguished guest and usher them to their seat while performing.