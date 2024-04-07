Paris: A city of  many people’s dreams

I was watching a movie about a British middle-aged cleaning woman, who saw a Christian Dior gown in the home of her employer. Fascinated by design and colour of the dress, this woman, Mrs Harris, developed a dream of one day obtaining a similar gown from Dior.

She started saving, working more hours, playing the lottery, anything to save enough for a one-day trip to Paris and the house of Dior to buy a gown. So, just in case you are planning to watch the movie, I will not spoil it for you.

But, sincerely it has been a while since I watched a clean, calm and yet exciting movie. And because the period of time that the movie depicts, goes back to good old times when human beings were kinder and considerate, it made me feel nostalgic for the era when people were actually talking to one another, no mobiles in hand and no social media bombarding us with information that can be very misleading.

Back to Paris, being a dream for many people I know, it also reminds me of another story. An elderly gentleman, who has been dreaming of going to Paris all his life. At some point, his children, put enough money aside to send him on a visit to Paris. When the promised day came, the gentleman was all set. With his children, they were very happy that they finally could grant their father his earnest wish.

As soon as they reached the airport, and before checking-in the father told them that he was not going to board the plane, and he is not intending to travel to Paris anymore. It is an understatement to say how shocked his children were, so they asked him why he was refusing to travel when his life dream was just about to be realised? His answer was even more shocking to his children; he said that going to Paris was a life dream that kept him hoping all his life, and that he always had other priorities such as their education and wellbeing. And now that they have all succeeded, he was worried if he made this trip he would have nothing to look forward to. This story may or may not be true, but the Paris dream remains true to many people.

In reality, it used to be my dream too, and I visited Paris three decades ago, and a few more times after. It was indeed, still, a dream destination. Those were times when you could walk in the Champs-Elysees without being worried about someone snatching your bag, when there were less queues to climb the Eiffel Tower and more authentic cafes and bistros that were not as expensive and overrated as the ones we see today. The river Seine in Paris was clean and with sunset the whole city had a flair of romance.