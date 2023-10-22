Pet peeve: What to do

This week we had a most heated debate on our neighbourhood WhatsApp group. It all started with one resident wondering why certain neighbours have been keeping pets when the lease clearly states that pets, poultry and rabbits are not allowed. If the discussion had taken place in person I think it would have degenerated into a fist fight, complete with bloodied noses. Thank goodness for technology!

Personally, I have no problem with the rule. I have no love for pets. None at all. Indeed, what is a pet but an animal that poops in your house instead of the wild, where God created animals to live? Instead of hunting its dinner it depends on you to serve it in a plate, and by the way have you seen the cost of dog food and cat food? Utterly astronomical! If at this point you are thinking “But why buy dog food or cat food when you can just feed them leftovers?” then you, my dear reader, are part of the problem.

See, keeping a pet is an expensive venture. A responsible pet owner (so many of the people shouting from the rooftops about their love for animals have no intention of actually taking care of their pets) has to take their pet for vaccinations and routine check-ups, just as you would do for a human child. You must provide your pet with proper nutrition, attention and affection, as well as find a way to train it only to defecate in the right places. Have you ever potty-trained a child? If you have, now try imagining going through that with an animal that doesn’t speak. Ha! I am not ready to run around after an animal with a paper bag in my pocket, ready to scoop its faeces- no thank you.