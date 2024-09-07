Philip Arinda and Aijuka found love at dfcu bank

On Saturday August 3, 2023, Phillip Arinda, a businessman and director at Jose Hardware in Ntungamo District, and Silianah Aijuka, a banker at Dfcu, held a stylish and classic wedding like Ntungamo had never seen.

The lovebirds wedded at St Mathew Cathedral Kyamate before treating their guests to a luncheon at Jerusalem Trees Cottages in Ntungamo Town.

The meeting

The two met in May 2023 before Philip proposed a date to Silianah which was agreed to. This marked the beginning of their relationship.

“I first met Silianah inside a bulk teller at Dfcu Bank. I smiled at her and she smiled back infectiously. Henceforth, whenever I came by she was so helpful and patient. We connected but I did not foresee it as a relationship,” Philip says.

While they met each other almost every day, it took them long to get up close, go on a date and later start a relationship.

It was not long before they caught up and one of the biggest weddings happened in Ntungamo District.

“Our business place is just a building away from where Silianah works. I used to see her in the morning as she came to work and I would wait to see her in the evening as she left. She is attractive. I made it a habit to go to the bank almost daily for some time,” Philip recounts.

The two who are in their mid-20s went on a date.

“After our first date, I decided I could not let her go. Our first date was the best of its kind. We enjoyed all our lifetime stories, laughter, food and games. That was in May 2023. We kept meeting and in six months she was so composed and so free with me,” he says.

Introduction

In November 2023, Philip proposed to Silianah on a date and she accepted. An introduction ceremony to her parents in Sheema District was scheduled following consultations with their families.

She recounts Philip as a customer who strictly came in for business and left without a word at times.

“He only meant business. The person I wanted for a husband was in him, but I never thought he would propose. I still see it as a surprise, from the first date to the wedding. It has been surprises. I loved him the first day I saw him,” she says.

Seven months after the introduction, a grand giveaway at Mr and Mrs George Twinomujuni's home happened. The lovebirds tied the knot on August 3 at St Mathew Cathedral Kyamate.

“I think we were meant for each other, it did not take long to get close, which is why it never took long for me to propose to her. In just six months we were close and free,” he says.

When was transferred from Ntungamo to Mbarara the distance created a gap which also delayed their wedding.

“We all thought it would be in record time, but because I was transferred to Mbarara, some things had to be delayed. Our interaction was mostly by phone and we could not plan together daily. I am so happy the day came to pass. And we are as close as though we have been living together,” Silianah says.

The two were counselled by the dean of Kyamate deanery.

“Most of the things we heard scared us, but we were determined to get married and have a family. The reverend was so elaborate about the marriage nitty-gritty,” she shares.

As the couple planned for the final day, Phillip engaged a wedding planner one Edith Asiimwe who made a full plan and estimated Shs50m for their budget.

“We made the budget, proposed the service providers and started engaging one after the other. Among these were some I had learnt of through my friends such as the suits were from Creative Hub Ug, the make-up by Shan Make-up while salon services were provided by Shafiq Hair. Then, Silianah got recommendation for her entourage by Reen Collections while the cake was baked by Charity Cakes,” Phillip shares.

He added: “We later called for meetings and our friends contributed generously.”

The ambience

The wedding was electric and Silianah chose the black, white with natural green colour theme. Entertainment was reserved for a live band not artistes.

The MC Mr Living Kamanyiro spoke little, but with heavy accents of humour while the guests, friends, relatives and corporate working class ignited the party.

The two agree with each other on the best moments of the wedding as Silianah lists: “Church time, riding the convoy from church, lunch session, seeing our guests, speeches time, the cake and social hour. This made us enjoy, made us realise the love we have chosen.”

However, the guest count exceeding the original plan and shooting above the budget were lows for Philip.