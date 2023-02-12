Piety led Magdalene to heading choirs

Tell us about yourself...

My name is Magdalene Drichiru, a mother and wife. I am the chairperson of the four choirs at St. Paul Catholic Church in Mukono.

I am the third born of eight children and I come from a humble background and was assisted by people of good will, especially during school time. Uncle Tom and Uncle John are my heroes.

What schools did you attend?

I attended Tree Shade Nursery and Pre-school in Mbuya, then Namatale Primary School in Buvuma District, Aiden College in Ndejje before joining Bishop Cipriano Kihangire Secondary School in Kyabakadde.

I later pursued a certificate in Enrolled Comprehensive Nursing at International Institute of Health Sciences in Jinja.

I am currently working under the Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) and Tuberculosis (TB) clinics at Mpunge Health Centre III in Mukono District.

What time do you wake up?

At exactly 6.30am every day.

What do you do first?

I usually start my day with prayers.

What inspired you to join the choir?

I love God and serving Him would be the least I can do for Him. I realised my calling when I was chosen as the vice chairperson at the parish.

It is from here that the choristers liked my approach to issues. They therefore, trusted me with the responsibility of leading them.

What is the toughest decision you have had to take?

Disciplining mature choristers who are known to be untouchable, for indecent behaviour.

What achievements?

As a chorister, animating mass during the Pope’s visit to Namugongo was great.

Still leading the animation at Lugazi Cathedral for our silver jubilee on December 27, 2022 are so far my major highlights.

Even then, these involved working with the four choirs where everyone interacted freely with their peers and we at least have the best choirs around the diocese.

Any challenges?

Dealing with adults is not an easy task but, with God everything is possible.

Best advice you have ever received is..?

To respect people’s ideas and give them a chance to air out views especially when in a meeting.

Do you read.... if so which book are you currently reading?

Yes, I enjoy a good book. I am currently reading Motivational Management by Alexander Hiam.

What is your favourite hymn?

Ecce panis angelorum.

Why that hymn?

I love the melody and the time we sing it is my favourite moment during Holy Communion.

How long does it take you to prepare for Holy Mass?

I rehearse two hours, thrice each week.

Who is your role model?

My fallen soldier Maama.

Who is your best friend?

Moreen Namuyanja.