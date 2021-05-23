Pluralism is integral to human society

By Msgr John Wynand Katende More by this Author

It has been a busy week of graduations at Makerere University, and swearing-in of newly elected national and local government office bearers. The Free Dictionary defines swearing-in as: “to introduce (a person) into a post or office formally, by making him swear an oath.” The function bore a congratulatory tone to the winners, on the one hand, and created occasion to wipe some tears, after losses owing to a, rather, blood-stained electoral process!

The taking of leadership oath by the Holy Book bears very important lesson for us. It is an acknowledgment that Uganda is a nation under God. It celebrates the fact that God has created all peoples and ordained them for self-governance and flourishing. We have been reminded that leadership is a vocation to serve God and the people; without fear or favour; resisting manipulation, intimidation and bribery.

The very fact that members from different political affiliations took the same oath and in the same way, to serve the same nation, goes a long way to address the essence of a multi-party dispensation. This brings in the so-often-misunderstood issue of political opposition.

Wiktionary defines political opposition as “A recognised political party that is present in Parliament or some other legislative party and does not control the floor (usually due to being in the minority).” Political parties are believed to be the avenue to institutionally organise around different views of society. In modern society, political parties in opposition have a crucial function in the state and future of governance in any particular nation.

Role of opposition

Members of the opposition play varying roles in parliament, on behalf of their constituency, within policy, policy development and accounting for project implementation. They serve to hold governments accountable and as a credible alternative to the ruling government. They promote and stimulate debates in parliament and serve as training ground for future leaders. They offer shadow cabinets to teach members on ministerial and other government positions.

Jesus Christ, the mentor for transformative and servant leadership, addresses this particular issue in Mark 9:38-40. John said to Him, “Teacher, we saw someone casting out demons in your name, and we tried to stop him, because he was not following us.” But Jesus said, “Do not stop him; for no one who does a deed of power in my name will be able soon afterward to speak evil of me. Whoever is not against us is for us.”

Advertisement

Jesus’ wise counsel has, sadly, been misused by political leaders to justify exclusion of those they do not like; thinking in an ‘us’ and ‘them’ perspective. Jesus, on the contrary, sees this as being narrow-minded and immature or ignorance of political thought and practice. According to Him, ‘’enemies’’ are those who attack us, not people walking in the same direction.

Silencing political opposition is tantamount to intimidating and scaring people away from criticising the government. It is important that the government provides space for peaceful political opposition to be able to exist and to create an inclusive political process.

Pluralism is integral to humanity. No two people can think and act the same way. A pluralistic society, bears pluralistic needs, calling for a pluralistic system of governance. We should try to know people by their fruits, not by their labels. We should seek to focus on common ground, not on barriers. We should recognise good in a generous and appreciative way.

Uganda is budding

Uganda is still a nation in-the-making. We should observe the democratic process that will usher into a prosperous future. “A house that is divided against itself will fall”, says Jesus in Matthew 12:22.

After suffering losses owing to mismanagement of different cultures and ideas, His Church has embraced a pluralistic oriented ecumenical movement.

Society needs to be re-evangelised. We need to pray for more dedicated vocations, after the example of St Joseph, and financially support their formation.