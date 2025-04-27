Pope Francis: Witness of the truth

“Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”(John 8:32)

The passing on of Pope Francis has left us with a legacy of ministering the truth, without fear or favour. Just like Jesus Christ, His Master, the pope’s witness with firmness, simplicity, clarity and charity has liberated many from the endemic abuse of power and office. Jesus identifies Himself with the truth and He stood by the truth during His trial by Pontius Pilate, after being falsely accused by His own religious leaders. His resurrection manifested the invincibility of the truth. What makes truth so powerful is its inherent quality of being inescapable and eternal.

Why truth matters

In his Apostolic Constitution Veritatis Gaudium (the joy of truth), Pope Francis states, “For truth is not an ideology, but Jesus himself.” He perceives it as “the joy that the Church is impelled by Jesus to bear witness to and to proclaim in her mission, unceasingly and with ever renewed vigour”. For Pope Francis the truth was not a monopoly of one religion, used to defend certain beliefs; it is for everyone. He repeatedly urged individuals, religious leaders, politicians, journalists, media houses and users of the social media to promote authentic “clear and honest” human communication, by being witnesses to the truth, not to lies. Prophetically, Pope Francis died on Easter Monday when the Church was trying to come to terms with the proclaimation of Jesus’ resurrection, by some women, and the counter claim that Jesus’ body had been stolen by His disciples. The disciples were filled with faith, while the guards were acting under the influence of bribery by their masters. “And this story has been widely circulated among the Jews to this very day.” (Matthew 28:15). Such is the ugly face of bribery.

Jesus makes it plain that it is the love of money (the spirit of Mammon), not just money in itself, is the root of all evil (Luke 16:13-15).

The pursuit of money

We live in a world where truth can be overshadowed by pursuits of money and comfort. Christians are called to resist corruption and stand firm as Pope Francis did. When faced with choices they should remember that their faith is more valuable than money. Earthly riches fade, but the truth lasts forever. It, hence, becomes a mockery to Christ, if we simply sing “Hallelujah”, while still compromising the truth, owing to bribery. Bribery influences the actions of the recipient to act contrary to their duty, honesty and integrity. Individuals are more likely to lie if they live in a society with high levels of institutional corruption and fraud. Jesus warned of false prophets. They engender false religions and factions that tear apart traditional faith institutions. They relegate religion to a mere utility, and faith in God to superficiality.

What lies cost

Believing a lie can cost our souls (2 Thessalonians 2:12). Lying hardens our heart and makes us more prone to saying more lies to cover up one lie. It compromises democracy, nurtures violence, poverty, moral decadence, etc. The bearing of false testimony is strictly prohibited by God. He condemns those who acquit the guilty and condemn the innocent (Proverbs 17:15). Lying devalues relationships. Many partners/spouses who have been subjected to lies feel that the dishonest partner/spouse does not love them enough or even want them in their life. In these circumstances long term relationships get compromised.

Believe to see

Psychology shows that people do not die for a lie that they know is a lie when they have the ability to live by denouncing the lie. The Apostles really believed they saw, talked with, touched, walked with and even ate with Jesus on various occasions, after He died on the cross and rose from the tomb; which convinced them He was God. They became bold ministers of this truth, even unto death. Pope Francis has been a true successor of St. Peter, to whom Jesus promised to build His Church, against which Satan would not prevail (Matthew 16:18). Our wish and prayer for him should strongly be backed up by the words of Jesus: ‘Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness!’ (Matthew 25:23).

Tip

