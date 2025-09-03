Prayers for sale: How 'Men of God' are monetising miracles

In Matthew 10:8, Jesus instructs his followers, “Heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse lepers, and cast out demons" and emphasises that they should do these things "Freely you have received, freely give". This clearly emphasises that God's blessings, including those ministered through church leaders, are free gifts of grace that cannot be bought. However, a concerning new trend is emerging within some Pentecostal circles that appears to contradict this core principle.

Under the guise of spiritual terminology, a number of church leaders, both established and upcoming, are increasingly employing unscrupulous methods to solicit money from their congregations. These financial requests are often veiled in religious language, making them difficult to question.

Common justifications include the 'Man of God’s envelope,' mandatory 'meeting fees,' or the promise of miracles in exchange for a 'seed' of faith. In more sophisticated schemes, leaders may charge exorbitant 'consultancy fees' for personal advice or prayer.

Trevor completed his Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education last year with a clear goal to join university and pursue a degree in Law.

However, his academic ambitions were threatened by his parents’ failure to afford the required tuition fees. Faced with this financial deadlock, his family sought divine intervention.

Acting on advice from an uncle, Trevor’s mother visited a pastor in Wanfuufu-Kikyuusa Sub-county, Luweero District, known for offering "special prayers" for financial breakthroughs. Upon arrival at the church, she was asked to pay Shs10,000 simply as a consultation fee to see the pastor.

“My mother was told she could not meet the pastor unless she paid the money,” Trevor explains. “Out of desperation, she paid.”

After submitting the payment, she was required to provide extensive personal details, including full names, the number of children in the family, National Identification Numbers (NIN), and ages, before receiving a number and joining a queue of others awaiting similar help.

Once she finally met the pastor, Trevor’s mother was taken aback by how much the clergyman already seemed to know about her and her family’s situation before she had even spoken a word. “She was shocked,” Trevor recalls. “The man of God shared a lot about her life.”

The pastor then told her that her financial worries could be resolved if she purchased four specially prepared bottles of water, one for each of her four children. The catch? Each bottle came at a cost of Shs250,000. Now, instead of saving for university, Trevor’s mother is scrambling to find money to buy the “holy water”.

The pastor, apparently accommodating of the family’s financial strain, has even suggested she pay in installments. For Trevor, the situation is fraught with doubt and pressure.

“I want to join university, but I am not sure the pastor’s idea will work,” he says.

“We are under pressure to find money - money that we would otherwise be using to start my university education.” His future, for now, remains uncertain, caught between the hope of a miracle and the reality of his family’s financial limitations.

Legal intervention

The troubling experience of Trevor’s family is far from unique. A few months ago, the police issued a formal warning about a sharp increase in fraud cases involving individuals posing as religious leaders and traditional healers.

These fraudsters specifically target vulnerable citizens, persuading them to hand over money with false promises of miraculous healing or financial breakthroughs. Once the deception is uncovered, the perpetrators often disappear, or even threaten their victims to ensure their silence.

During a weekly police briefing, Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke revealed they had identified more than 15 prominent fraudsters of this kind, and investigations were still ongoing. “In the meantime, we call upon the general public to take note of these individuals because they are preying on as many gullible citizens as possible,” he warned. One such victim is Monicah, a content creator, who was initially hired by a self-proclaimed prophet based in Bulenga, a Kampala suburb, to film a series of prayer sessions. Eventually, she asked the “prophet” to pray for her to secure a better job.

“He convinced me that all I needed was to offer an envelope with money to boost my prayer request,” she reveals.

“He assigned me to his assistants, who told me that each prayer request was worth Shs50,000, and that more money would be required depending on what one wanted to achieve in life,” she recounts.

Monicah admits she was swayed by the large number of people she saw making payments, so she offered the Shs50,000. She was then instructed by the preacher’s aides that during the prayer session, she would have to “fall down” to receive her miracle.

“I fell as instructed,” she says, “but the prayers were never answered.” Despite continuing to attend sessions and give more offerings, her situation remained unchanged. “It was more like financial slavery,” she recalls. “When I realised that some people had spent months paying in vain, I decided to leave,” she says.

Disturbingly, those who do eventually find better jobs, without any apparent connection to the preacher’s prayers, are often pressured to return a percentage of their salaries. “They are told they will lose their jobs if they do not bring back some of their money,” Monicah explains.

Congregants raise their hands in prayer during a night service led by a “prophet" in Kampala. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA

Investigating fee-based “prophets”

In light of these concerning reports, we contacted several self-proclaimed prophets and church leaders, including one who has gained significant popularity on the video-sharing platform TikTok, where he claims to use biblical powers to prophesy and resolve personal problems. He has attracted a sizable online following, due in part, perhaps, to his attention-grabbing style. What remains unmistakably clear is his stance that prayers are transactional; they are not offered free of charge.

When we reached out, a person identifying himself as his secretary confirmed that the “prophet” offers prayers for every type of problem, at a fee, with the amount varying based on the request.

The secretary stressed that in-person meetings are required for personalised services: “You have to show up with a photo if the issue concerns your marriage or business.”

Those seeking private sessions must pay a mandatory “seed” of Shs100,000 to support the ministry. It is worth noting, however, that general congregational prayers are offered at no cost.

This pay-to-pray model is not unique to this “prophet”. In a similar vein, the administrator of another “prophet”, who has famously claimed to prophesy public and social events, also centred our telephone interview around financial contributions.

While the administrator initially stated that meeting the “man of God” is free of charge, the conversation quickly turned to monetary offerings.

“It is you to bless the works of the man of God and also stand with the ministry. Giving of the seed depends on your will as long as you do not mock God,” the administrator stated.

He elaborated on what constitutes “mocking God”: “There are people with this mindset, you have Shs1m but you want to give God Shs50,000. Consider your illness. Only you know how much pain you have been feeling… What does your heart feel? A cheerful giver is a bountiful receiver.” The administrator assured us that meeting the “prophet” would resolve all problems, implying that financial generosity is directly tied to divine intervention: “You are going to meet a man who speaks the word and all your illnesses vanish. What would you give to such a man?”

Another prominent example is an evangelist who famous on TikTok. Through his online platform, he claims to have the power to rebuke all kinds of illnesses. He often shares videos of these sessions and later “duets” them, recording response videos alongside his followers’ clips.

While his specific fee structure remains unclear in many of his public posts, his methods align with an emerging digital trend in which spiritual services are promoted, and frequently monetised, on social media.

This evangelist is often seen wearing a polo T-shirt featuring images of some prominent “prophets”, suggesting a connection to their spiritual lineages.

He emphasises that his spiritual influence transcends borders, assuring followers that he can help anyone with a problem, no matter their location.

Although he shares little concrete information about his church or its exact location, “the man of God” reveals in a telephone interview that his ministry is based in Kibuye, a suburb of Kampala.

When asked what is required to receive prayer, he explains that general Sunday services are free of charge and open to the public.

However, private prayers and counselling come at a cost. “You can come to church on Sundays without charge,” he states, “but for private prayers, you must come with Shs100,000 on Saturdays.”

Believers attend one of the “Cross over” night prayers organised by a prominent pastor in Kampala. PHOTO/GABRIEL BUULE

Understanding the trickery

For years, Pastor Isaac Hakiza of Arise City Altar Church, in Kampala, has spoken out against religious deception. He warns that some individuals are misusing churches not to serve, but to enrich themselves through carefully orchestrated schemes.

For Hakiza, the very act of charging for prayers represents a fundamental distortion of faith, one that preys on the vulnerable.

He emphasises: “It is a deviation from the core principle of Scripture. The Bible clearly states in Matthew 10:8: ‘Freely you have received; freely give.’”

He further explains that prayer and divine grace are spiritual gifts that cannot, and should not, be measured in monetary terms.

“You cannot put a price on what is sacred,” Hakiza asserts. “These individuals are not ministers; they are spiritual opportunists.”

To expose their methods, Hakiza reveals how some pastors use information provided by congregants to create the illusion of supernatural insight. In many churches, new attendees are required to submit detailed personal information, including their National Identification Card details and contacts of family members, before joining fellowships.

For years, Pastor Isaac Hakiza of Arise City Altar Church, in Kampala, has spoken out against religious deception. PHOTO/GABRIEL BUULE.

“When the so-called prophet emerges and astonishingly reveals precise details about your life,” Hakiza clarifies, “congregants believe they are witnessing prophecy.

In reality, the pastor is simply repeating information that was already provided to church assistants. It is not prophecy, it is performance,” Hakiza says.

This deliberate manipulation of trust leaves many believers feeling both betrayed and financially exploited. Hakiza urges the public to recognise these tactics and hold spiritual leaders accountable to the true values of faith; integrity, compassion, and generosity. The organised exploitation of international believers

Our investigation further revealed that certain Ugandan churches deliberately recruit foreign nationals from countries such as Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, Malawi and Zimbabwe, organising group trips through agents abroad. These pre-arranged groups collectively give offerings before even arriving, ensuring a steady flow of international funds.

A troubling case involved Chibesa, Zambian national, who reportedly travelled to Uganda for healing in January. He was allegedly turned away by a popular “Prophet’s” church for being unable to pay the “consultation fees,” leaving him stranded and abandoned.

Chibesa, according to Zambian blogger Lillian Mutambo, was turned away from the church after travelling there independently for healing. The church stated he had “made a mistake” by not preregistering, and that the “prophet” was not praying for heart conditions.

After public outcry, they helped reunite him with his family. The church requires all visitors to preregister, present full ID, and provide medical documents “for healing”, with prayers only occurring during public Sunday services. An administrator at the church reiterated that the “prophet” does not meet people privately but only prays for them openly during Sunday services.

Regulation

Reverend Canon Aaron Mwesigye, the director of Ethics and Religious Affairs in the Office of the President, acknowledged that a national policy to regulate religious organisations is in development. However, he declined to comment on specific incidents without formal evidence from victims.

“We are putting up a national policy that will regulate religious and faith-based organisations,” he stated, noting that the process has been delayed due to dissenting views. “We are waiting for the President to make the pronouncement, and one other activity which is national validation.”

Currently, the Directorate’s role is limited to vetting and recommending registration. “If we find that a church is operating in a substandard way or it is engaged in fishy activities,” Rev Mwesigye explained, “we recommend cancellation of their registration certificate.”