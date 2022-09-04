Promoting Uganda through fashion

For someone who doesn’t know what customised suits made to measure means. How best can you explain it?

These are suits that are made after one is measured to be made for a suit that fits them perfectly.

Tell me about your fashion journey?

I started my fashion journey in high-school in form three in 2015. I started as a pro Journey in 2019 with opening a store at Ham before going for my first year. That is when the movement started professionally.

What where you doing then and what school was that?

I was At Kisubi Mapeera SS. I had so much love for art and seeing people dressed well and learning that I could make them look good changed how I looked at fashion.

What does it take to be a good fashion designer?

You need to be creative and open minded, but most importantly, you need to learn more about this business, something that a lot of my fellow young entrepreneurs don’t pay attention to.

Who inspired you in the fashion industry?

International tailors like Huntsmen and Mai Atafo Ozwald Boeteng and all Ugandan designers doing the most in the industry. I also look at brands like off white Yeezy.

What have you learnt from your inspirations?

To try and be my best. Not just be good at fashion but fashion business as well.

What challenges have you faced in this field?

I am not a person who embraces challenges. I focus more on possibilities and that’s how I move glory be to God.

Where have you showcased?

I am not really a showcasing designer but we display most of our work online on clients and friends to the brand.

What are some of your projects?

Just dropped our collection where we put together over 300 men in our Oscar Kampala tailored suits.

Why did you name this project ‘300 Men’?

I named it 300 Men because it features 300 men including young lawyers, doctor’s, my classmates at Makerere and clients. I prefer to showcase our work using our very consumers to show how real and good the suits are to look good on everyone.

What do you look at achieving with 300 men?

Promoting made in Uganda and expressing how strong and united the young generation and the youth are willing to support each other.

What is the first thing you do in the morning?

The first thing I do is pray for the gift of life.

What is the first thing you do when you get to work?

I first check on my team to see if they are all in good health and spirit to work towards the company’s goals.

Earliest childhood memory?

Getting suits for Christmas from my parents. Those were golden moments.

First best friend?

Don’t really talk about best friends because everyone is my person as long as we talk and support each other always. That’s all.

First kiss?

I’m not comfortable speaking about this.

First book you read?

It was ‘Gifted Hands’ by Ben Carson.

First job?

Never been on a Job maybe working at Oscar Kampala as creative director.

First salary?

The first money I got was from styling my friends in high-school for their prom parties.

How much money did you get for the prom party?

Can’t tell because I designed a number of them.

What did you use the money for?

I saved it up and used it to open up my first show room for Oscar Kampala.

Current job?

I am the CEO and Creative Director at Oscar Kampala.

What do you like about your job?

The growth and knowledge that comes with it and the people you meet is amazing.

Most memorable experience?

Making my first million from fashion in high-school.

When did you make that million and what made it so special?

I used it to start up my business when I was done with Senior 6 in 2018. I opened up my business in February of 2019.

Biggest regret in life?

I don’t have any.

Best advice and from whom?