Protecting nature is part of development

By Nafha Maani Ebrahimi More by this Author

I had a very interesting and refreshing chat with my young nephew who is doing his first year in university specialising in environmental engineering. I have to say that this was the first time I was introduced to Environmental engineering.

At this point in time he’s doing an internship with an engineering/construction company in Luxembourg. The part that he is currently involved in, is to inspect construction sites and asses how this new construction will affect the environment.

So while carrying out these analysis, they found out that in one site, there are many lizards living in that area, some sort of protected lizards. It was immediately decided that for the next few weeks some of these interns will catch and safely transport the lizards to a new home, similar to an environment of their current one.

When my nephew was sharing this information, we thought he was joking, but then he reassured us that this was true, and that for the past two months many Lizards have been caught and safely transported to their new home.

Sometimes I think that such care can only happen in Luxembourg, the government of Luxembourg is extremely vigilant about the environment and nature, there is a lot of tax payer’s money that is spent on keeping these standards as high as possible, and the taxpayers are very happy to see how efficiently these revenues are spent.

Every new project has to be presented to the municipality where the technical service meticulously studies it, after the initial approval it is submitted to a specialised committee who may or may not, accept the project, in some bigger projects even the mayor has the final say.

My mind takes me back to the time we were building our factory on Jinja road, we presented our plans to the concerned authorities and we were not ready to pay a cent under the table, so we had to strictly stick to the rules, this meant loosing many metres of our front wall parameters to road reserve, and the back wall to protect the swamp.

Of course, not many respected the road reserve parameters, which was not our problem, but when a wealthy and prominent developer bought the land behind our factory, all of a sudden the swamp regulation evaporated and with it a lot of wildlife! Soon, the swamp was filled, and new warehouse spaces came up!

This environmental disaster caused many issues, I remember that newspapers wrote about it, I myself called Nema many times, to no avail! This is when the line is drown between who is considered a developed country, and those who are still struggling!