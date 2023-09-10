Quinoa salad to try out today

With almost everybody from the youngest commoner to the most palsied of patricians, salad nowadays has assumed a legitimately high priority, while at the same time, increasingly first place on the menu.

For reasons that I have never quite fathomed, most people are inclined to prefer it in its traditional location viz. between entrée and dessert, ostensibly because a green salad makes a clean break between meat and sweet. To which I hasten to add that the initial presentation of a light salad at dinner can be a life-saver for a host or hostess whose veritable masterpiece has, in fact, resisted and is not so ready as the guests.

The light salad

Back in time, virtually all salads were once light salads: the edible parts of various herbs and plants, seasoned solely with salt from which the word ‘salad’ is derived. In more or less this form they play a cooperative role in reducing diets, always assuming that further sprucing up is limited to a sprinkling of lemon juice and a touch of vinegar.

For those who can be more expansive, salads mean all sorts of combinations of chilled fruit, vegetables, herbs, meat, cheese, fish, among other things. Confessedly, I am the first to acknowledge with less than 100 per cent enthusiasm; today we have come to accept the inclusion of cereals and pasta accompanied by some form of moist dressing as part of the salad package.

At informal luncheons, they may not only accompany the entrée but actually stand in for it. However, the main danger in the present day embarrassment of salad riches is that in carelessly planned meals the salad frequently tends to compete with the main dish, whenever or however served.

Nowadays, salads are becoming more popular than ever because they are healthy, easy and perfect for so many different types of meals. Remember that you the chef, instigator and regulator have full and total license when making a salad. Whether you are making a main dish salad for lunch or dinner to full fruit and vegetable salads, as accompaniments to any meal.

Versatile and convenient

Given their colour, zest and versatility salads are welcome anytime be the event a buffet supper, a barbecue, casual picnics, elegant and formal luncheons or just plain old family meals. They are perfect for dinner on a hectic work day or on a hot scorching day when you do not want to spend a lot of time in the kitchen. Convenience products such as quality assorted salad dressing such as those made by Ken’s Steak House make salads even easier when it comes to dressing. Not forgetting grocers now selling meats and vegetables already “salad friendly,” cut up and ready to go.

Quinoa (pronounced “KEEN wa”) used to be the staple grain of the Inca Indians in Peru. A small grain with a soft crunch, it can be used in any recipe that calls for rice.

However, take note and be sure to rinse well before using to remove the bitter-tasting, naturally occurring saponin (nature’s insect repellent) that forms on the outside of the kernel.

The question arises what to use instead of quinoa? You can use rice, couscous, barley or even lentils though be mindful of the fact that these options are not gluten free unlike quinoa. Gluten-free options include chick peas, cauliflower, teff or chopped nuts. Interestingly, millet (kalo), sorghum as well as kamut are also suitable substitutes in terms of flavour and texture.

Methods

1. Pour enough water over the tomatoes to cover and let stand for 10 to 15 minutes or until softened; drain and cut into halves. Heat the broth to boiling in a small saucepan. Stir in the quinoa. Heat to boiling and reduce the heat to medium. Cover and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes until the liquid is absorbed. Mix it with the peas, beans and tomatoes in a glass or plastic bowl.

2. Heat the two tablespoons of the olive oil in a small frying pan over medium heat. Stir fry the carrot, zucchini, leek and garlic in the oil for about eight minutes, stirring frequently until the carrots becomes crisp tender. Stir the zucchini mixture into the quinoa concoction and then mix the dill weed, lemon juice and the remaining tablespoon of olive oil; toss with the quinoa mixture, cover and refrigerate for at least one hour.

3. WWhen you are ready to serve, taste and correct seasoning. Serve well chilled.





Ingredients

10 medium size firm and ripe tomatoes

1 can or small tablet of vegetable stock/broth

1 cup uncooked quinoa

1 cup green fresh cooked peas

1 can rinsed and drained pinto beans

2 teaspoons olive oil

½ cup sliced carrot (about one medium size)

1 small leek, thinly sliced

2 cups sliced zucchini (about one large)

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tablespoon chopped fresh or 1 teaspoon dried dill weed

3 tablespoon lemon juice