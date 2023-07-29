Recipes that befit a king

Baganda have a saying ekiwomera omu, tekiwomera amatama abiri. Loosely translated, ‘there is no accounting for taste.’ The menu for a banquet fit for a king is entirely subjective and is by no means definitive or represents the best. What is not in doubt is that, here in Buganda, no menu worth its salt would be acceptable without the inclusion of matooke which is a must have item whenever one talks of food.

Soup is the most versatile and varied dish on any menu. Soup can be made from every type of food viz. fruit, vegetables, meat, poultry, fish or game.





Dressed Chicken Luwombo

Method

1. Have ready a charcoal stove or a bar-be-cue grill that is alight but fiery hot. The charcoal embers should be barely glowing and spread some of the banana peels over it and then grill the chickens (whole) until they become a nice golden brown. When done, remove and set aside leaving them whole.

2. In the meantime, drop the tomatoes in some boiling water and allow them to boil for a few minutes, remove and peel the skin and mash them with your fingers until they become coarsely pulverized. Heat a little cooking oil and add the chopped shallots and gently fry them until they become translucent. Add the garlic (leave 2 teaspoons for later use) and continue frying for a couple of minutes before adding two thirds of the tomatoes and four tablespoons of the tomato paste.

3. Cook over low heat and allow to gently simmer. Add some salt and pepper, the margarine and the bay leaf as well as some chicken stock.

4. Peel the Irish potatoes and quarter them and set them aside for later use. Heat some of the oil and add the chopped onions and fry them over low heat until they become translucent. Add the garlic and fry for another couple of minutes before adding the remaining tomatoes, tomato paste and salt and pepper.

5. Add the chopped potatoes and bring to a boil and simmer gently covered for about 10 minutes.

6. When you are ready to cook the luwombo, stuff the two chickens with the potatoes and truss them with a piece of string or what we call a kyai and then get hold of a kibo or a small shallow bowl that is large enough to accommodate one chicken.

7. Place the luwombo leaf into a small kibo or bowl, the leaf ought to have an inner leaf and then place the chicken inside the leaf with the leaf forming a cup like effect and make certain that the drumsticks are facing up and spoon about a third of the sauce into the luwombo leaf.

8. Hold both ends of the banana leaf and fold it together and then carefully tie the leaf with a string or kyai being careful not to pierce the luwombo leaf.

Place the chicken luwombos in a large saucepan that has been lined with a few stems from a bunch of matooke. Otherwise, invert a perforated metal strainer or a colander that will enable the chickens to comfortably be placed while they are being steamed.

9. It is important that you see to it that the saucepan is large enough to accommodate both chickens or else steam them separately. Tuck in some banana leaves over the mpombo’s and steam over low heat until the chicken is tender. Allow at least 3 to 4 hours or if you are using broiler chickens then they should be done within less than an hour.

Florentine soup

• 1 kg fresh spinach

•60 ml butter

• 1 shallot, chopped

• ¼ cup wheat flour

• 2- ½ cups chicken or vegetable stock

•Salt and pepper to taste

• ¼ teaspoon grated nutmeg

• 2 – ½ cup milk

• 3 tablespoons whipping cream

• ¼ cup whipping cream and two eggs, hard boiled and sliced to garnish

Method

1. Pick over spinach, discarding the stalks and wash thoroughly

2. Cook the spinach in a large saucepan over medium until tender. Pour the spinach into a colander set over a bowl and press out as much water as possible. Melt the butter in a large saucepan. Cook the shallot in butter until soft and then blend in the flour and cook for 1 minute. Add the spinach and the stock and simmer for around 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and then add the nutmeg.

3. In a food processor or a blender, process the soup mixture to a puree. Clean the pan and return the puree to the clean pan. Add the milk and reheat gently and just before serving, stir in three tablespoons of whipping cream. To serve, swirl 1 tablespoon of the whipping cream on each portion of soup and garnish with the hardboiled egg that is sliced.

Greek salad: Ingredients

• 1 large lettuce, torn into bite size pieces

• If available, 1 bunch romaine lettuce, torn into bite size pieces

• 24 Greek or green olives

• 10 radishes, sliced

• 1 medium cucumber, sliced

• 1 bunch spring onions cut into ½ inch pieces

• 1 cup or about 4 ounces, crumbled feta cheese

• 1 carrot shredded

• Vinegar dressing (below)

Method

Toss lettuce and the romaine (if available) and arrange remaining ingredients save for the vinegar dressing on top. Serve with dressing.

Vinegar dressing

• ½ cup olive or vegetable oil

• 1/3 cup wine vinegar

• 1 teaspoon dried oregano

• Salt and pepper to taste