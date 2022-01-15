Rehab needed

Oh, is it January already? I feel like I have been dragged into 2022 only half awake.

Now that December is over, look around you and you will notice an army of zombie-like human beings, mostly female, moving around in tattered clothing, braids that need urgent attention and deathly groans as they struggle to move their aching limbs and joints. What we PoYCs, that is, Parents of Young Children, need is a rehab facility just for us.

My dream rehabilitation facility would be located somewhere in the middle of nowhere, preferably an island where there is no Wi-Fi. It would be staffed with gentle, motherly women who would not be permitted to speak in anything above a whisper (to counter the damaging effects on the nerves of young children shouting and screaming all day long).

The rehabilitation programme would begin with a strict regimen of eight hours of sleep daily and nutritious, balanced meals for one month.

The only exercise encouraged would be daily walks along the beach. Of course, phones would not be allowed on the island but the facility would be well-stocked with a wide array of novels to enjoy (no motivational books allowed).

In the second month, having restored the PoYCs’ natural sleep cycle, the next step would be pampering.

Hairdressers would attend to the neglected, matted locks of the PoYCs, masseuses would knead the aches out of muscles and joints and fashion advisers would arrive with entire new wardrobes for each PoYC there.

This is also the month when the PoYCs would meet with therapists daily to restore their mental balance.

Granted, this is the most difficult part of all. PoYCs operate under a level of stress that anybody who is not a PoYC would not understand. I assure you, look into any PoYC’s eyes and you will spot a degree of insanity that only needs the slightest push to break free.

The programme would end after the second month, with the last activity being a ceremonial burning of the tattered clothes that the PoYCs arrived on the island wearing.