Relics of NRA Bush War: Why govt is renovating memorial sites

The National Resistance Army (NRA) Bush War of 1986 was a key conflict in Uganda's history, culminating in the overthrow of the government and the ascent of Yoweri Museveni to power. The war was primarily fought between the NRA, led by Museveni, and the Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA), the armed forces of the government then led by Tito Okello.

The NRA, having initiated a guerrilla war in 1981 against the government of Milton Obote, gained significant momentum and territorial control, particularly in the western and southern regions of Uganda. A key turning point was the NRA's capture of Kampala, the capital city, in January 1986. This victory marked the end of the Bush War and the collapse of Okello's government.

Yoweri Museveni was subsequently declared the new President of Uganda, and the NRA transitioned into the national army, now the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF). The air hangs heavy with the silence of remembrance as one traverses the Luweero Triangle. This sprawling stretch, encompassing about eight districts, once echoed with the brutal sounds of the National Resistance Army (NRA) liberation war. Today, a different resonance emanates from the numerous memorial sites and mass graves that dot the fabric of a painful yet silent past.

The sites Starting from the outskirts of Wakiso District, the presence of these memorials becomes palpable. At sub-county headquarters in Namayumba, Masulita, and stretching far into Kyankwanzi District, simple yet profound structures mark the final resting places of thousands. For many, these were hasty burials, the identities of the deceased often lost to the chaos of war. Christopher Nsobya, the Local Council One (LC1) chairperson of Kikandwa Village in Mityana District, vividly recalls the aftermath.

“After the war, locals kept on collecting remains of people they could not identify and brought them to the sub-county for burial; it was a sight that stayed with us for so long,” he recounts, the weight of the memory evident in his words. “Even the animals suffered. Our livestock was stolen and slaughtered. Our homes were looted. We lost everything we had worked so hard for. It took years to rebuild,” adds Nsobya. “The nights were the worst. You never knew who was coming, who was going.

The sounds of gunfire would echo through the hills, and we’d all hide in our houses, praying it would end soon,” says Sarah Nabbuma, a middle-aged woman who was a young mother at the time. “Food became scarce. We couldn’t go to the gardens for fear of being caught in the crossfire. We ate whatever we could find, and ration it to last longer.” “The young men were taken by the regime then, some joined the fighting with the rebels, and some were just caught in the middle. We almost lost a whole generation. We would go searching for them after the fighting died down, hoping to find them alive,” says another local, Josephat Mulima, a former teacher. “The fear never leaves you. Even now, when I hear a loud noise, it takes me back to those days. The memories are etched in our minds, a constant reminder of what we went through,” he adds He says they tried to help each other, and the community became stronger. "We shared the little we had, looked after each other’s children but the scars remain.

The town is now bigger and times have changed." While John Kalema seemingly in his 50s, a resident of the same area, speaks of the lasting loss. “Most of my friends and family were never seen again or even buried properly,” he says “Some of the remains were incomplete; if you found the skull, probably some other parts were missing, it became hard to identify the deceased.” The stark reality of these sites, with visible human remains such as skulls in some cases, has long cast a sombre mood over the region. However, a recent initiative aims to transform these places of sorrow into spaces of remembrance and learning. Abdulatif Lutaaya Kasigwa of Kasinan Investments, the company tasked with renovating 18 of the 33 war memorial mass graves in the Luweero Triangle, explains the scope of the project. “They are 18 graves in number and we are in Wakiso, we have pretty much finished all of them,” he states Kasigwa details the improvements: “Before this structure was not there, so we had to come and put in a new structure and also change the finishing from normal concrete to granite sourced from Egypt, which we used to give them a befitting burial.”

The aim is to provide a dignified and lasting tribute to the war’s victims. The project, with a total budget of Shs1.1 billion, covers sites across districts such as Luweero, Wakiso, Nakaseke, Mityana, and Kiboga. Kiggundu Kabandwa, a member of the Luweero Triangle War Veterans Association, emphasises the historical significance of these locations. “Historically this place is very significant for the history of our liberation struggle, this was a landmark place in the quest to take down the regime,” he asserts. For veterans and the wider community, these graves are more than just burial sites. “These remains of our fallen heroes are very important and need to be preserved for posterity for people to come and learn about what happened during the war,” Kabandwa stresses. “Our peace lies on the blood of these people who are lying in these mass graves,” He highlights the scale of the loss, mentioning the sheer numbers interred. “About 800 people were buried here in Masulita and we have mass graves with over 2,000 to 3,000 people such as Semuto and Makulubita, most of these people are unknown,” he explains. “We have in past had trouble with traditional healers who used to steal skulls and other bones for rituals. I believe with these upgrades we are now able to safeguard this important history.”

Meanwhile, Alice Karamuzi Kaboyo, the Minister of State for Luweero and Rwenzori, sheds light on the land ownership complexities surrounding these sites. “When the remains of the victims of the war were laid to rest in these places, the land belonged to the government at that time and when Buganda claimed back its property, a lot of the land has been sold or re-purposed, leaving a fraction of land for the mass graves,” Kaboyo says. Despite these challenges, the minister underscores the importance of preserving this history for future generations. “Forty years is not very many years ago, we need to keep our history and pass it on to the younger generation,” she says. “Luweero is still recovering but a lot of things have changed, it has developed and these people didn't die in vain, we have had peace for 40 years and we are still counting,” Kaboyo says.

The responsibility for these sites has recently shifted to the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, signalling a move towards integrating them into heritage tourism offerings. Martin Mugarra Bahinduka, the junior minister for Tourism, acknowledges the initial challenges. “These sites were initially under the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs until recently when they were handed over to the Tourism ministry. Most of these sites are not on government land, before we go any further we have to discuss with the Buganda Kingdom and see how we can work better to resolve the land challenges.” Mugarra contends that his ministry’s vision goes beyond preservation. “We intend to acquire leases or permanent titles on these sites in order to protect this part of history, what we are doing is remodelling and improving the sites. The story about these heroes is something good to preserve for the liberation struggle but also for the communities because most of the people buried here were natives of these communities.” The future Mugarra also mentions a larger ambition. “One of the presidential directives is to have a central museum, it is something we are discussing with other ministries to see how best we can secure land in a neutral place within the Luweero Triangle to make the liberation story more accessible.”

Jackline Nyiracyiza Besigye, the acting commissioner of museums and monuments at the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, draws a parallel with Rwanda’s approach to memorial tourism. “We have Rwanda as a benchmark in terms of tourism and preservation, we are aware and we know how Rwanda has done theirs but we had believed that for Uganda we need to leave it as a landmark wanting to recall what happened in a specific place or village and why we do this is to make sure it never happens again.” The intent is not just to attract tourists, but to serve as a powerful educational tool. “It is a reminder that people perished, they lost their lives for us to gain peace. So that's why they did these as memorial monuments in memory of those who lost their lives.” She highlights the broader educational impact. “So it does not only benefit Uganda in terms of tourism but understanding the political history of this country.” Addressing the past issue of vandalism and theft of remains, the commissioner explains the enhanced security measures. “We are completely sealing off these mass graves to protect them from ritualists who believe they can find healing and spiritual value in the remains,” she says.

