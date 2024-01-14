Religious leaders share tips for successful New Year

The year 2023 had highs and lows. The Parliament of Uganda passed the anti-gay law which some countries were unhappy about.

The Anglican Church in Uganda broke away from the Church of Canterbury over differences arising from its dalliance with homosexuality. Thus, religious leaders share some tips on how Ugandan can live positively this year.

Repent

As the year ends Rt Rev Johnson Twinomujuni, Bishop of West Ankole Diocese urges Ugandans to thank God that His love and protection have brought you this far, in spite of the many dangers, toils, and snares.

Make an evaluation of your last year’s achievements, as an individual, a family, an organisation, an institution, and as a nation.

He notes that it is also good to look back and see to what extent you have been able to achieve the resolutions you made at the beginning of the year, know what you did well also, what you failed, and why.

Bishop Twinomujuni asks Ugandans to repent and decide not to repeat your last year’s mistakes and sins. Make new resolutions and determine how you will move towards your goal(s).

He also stresses that every Ugandan should be determined not to waste their life, time and money and use each wisely to succeed in the New Year. The prelate notes that above all, commit your plans to the Lord, and trust Him to fulfill them.

Multiply what you have

Bishop Moses Maka, Archbishop of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Uganda, says Christians should be fruitful, saying God created us to be productive and expects us to create a difference.

Bishop Maka also notes that Christian should multiply, explaining that God created us to calculate and be mathematicians to increase, expand, grow and become many.

He adds that what you are today is not what God wants you to be tomorrow.

“If today you have this, tomorrow you should have to increase to another, you should be able to inspire others, “ Bishop Maka says, adding: “What you were in 2023, is not what God expects you to be in 2024.He expects you to multiply to increase.”

Bishop Maka also notes that we should replenish noting that Christians need to replace whatever resources that they will have used.

He urges Christians not to be wasteful and keep what they have gathered and replace whatever they have used.

“Whatever resources we will have used, we need to replace and restore them. God created every human being to replenish,” he remarks.

In the same spirit, he asked Christians to subdue saying that God created every human being as a warrior who should fight battle and win victory saying that one cannot be a victor unless they have engaged in war.

Bishop Maka notes that this is the reason God gave us power, strength, energy and brain.

“In this world, God has created forces upon which this world moves, natural and opposing forces that we have to overcome in order to gain a forward motion and momentum in order to reach our destination. We need to overcome our struggles,” he says.

Protect families

Pastor Martin Ssempa of Makerere Community Church notes that Ugandans need to protect families from homosexuality, just like in Jesus’ time, the family was under attack. He also notes that Ugandans should be faithful to God, listen to the Holy Spirit, and work hard.

Peace loving

Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa, the second deputy Mufti of Uganda, notes that one needs to reflect on the past year so that they thank God for the good things that have transpired in the year. Also, to continue praying for the best but also reflect where they personally failed and try to improve.

Sheikh Waiswa says one always has to seek areas where they did not perform well and understand the reason as to why so that the same does not repeat in the New Year.

He emphasises that also one should always be community-minded, to enable others benefit from them from whatever good they have.

“Appreciate the stability and the unity and diversity of all the people and ensure that they are not tampered with because you can have the riches but you cannot enjoy them if there is no peace, “Sheikh Waiswa says.

10 minutes

Simplify your time to connect to the divine by cutting out a task that’s not productive and instead using the time to do something more purposeful. For instance, if you create a watchlist on Netflix, you can save your surfing time for meditation on a key scripture.