Remembering my grandma’s enduring love and wisdom

I first saw my grandmother from my cot. Yes, it’s my earliest memory. I was probably a little over two years old. Warm beams of the morning sun had flooded in through the tiny wooden window of the very old, thatched hut we lived in at the time. It was a beautiful day. I looked up, and there she was, preparing to start her day.

Her husband, my grandfather, was not home at the time. He was away in Kampala, working to send their children to school. The children were not home much of the day either. They were in school, except my father, the firstborn, and his immediate follower, both of whom were also in the city already working. So it was just me and her in the house most of the time.

I was her first grandchild. My mother had temporarily left my father, probably over a big fight. In those days, as is still the case in some places, when a man did something annoying, the wife moved back to her parent’s place until the remorseful husband came pleading. She had left me with my grandmother, who was barely 50 at the time. Because I was so young when she received me, she took it upon herself to take care of me the best way she knew how—by breastfeeding me. Yes, the same breasts that nursed my father also nursed me. Kuuku was my mother and grandmother at the same time.

When my mother came back, the bond between me and my grandmother was so strong that it was agreed that I would continue living with her. I was technically both her lastborn and her first grandchild.

A Jack of all trades

My grandmother was a Jack of all trades. When she was not farming food crops, which is what every serious mother does in the countryside, she was doing pottery. She made all kinds of pots. She made tiny pots, the type that were used as bowls for serving important visitors at important marriage ceremonies.

She made pots for boiling beans and those for steaming sweet potatoes. She made large pots that could hold several dozen litres of banana juice each. She burned them with papyrus reeds until they turned red and sold them at the monthly open market.

She understood child health, childhood nutrition, and medicinal herbs. Growing up, I saw hundreds of sick children get better through her interventions. I saw conditions like kwashiorkor and measles flee from children as soon as she took them into her care. And because of that, many appreciative mothers became her adoring friends. Her home was always full of visitors from far and wide.

When I started school, she’d wake up early to make me milk tea as she prepared me for school. With her finger nails, she’d peel boiled potatoes and feed me. I knew that she knew that I could peel my own potatoes, but she couldn’t let me. I remember feeling pampered. And loved.

Supportive

As I grew older and went higher in school, I took part in school singing competitions. She’d make it a point to come to the final performances at school. And she always made it a point to let me know that she was present by coming up to the stage to hand me a tip. I was never a great singer, nor was I a great dancer, but she always made sure to single me out for a tip. Words can’t describe how loved I felt or how motivated those simple gestures made me. They meant the whole world to me as a child, as they do today.

She was always full of stories about life. She recounted stories of how every year, since 1956, she had to travel from Rukungiri to Mbarara to fulfil her responsibility to her father-in-law of feeding him the first fruits of her millet crop because, culturally, you were not allowed to feed yourself or your children before feeding your father-in-law. Her father-in-law had migrated to Mbarara with his other sons. She continued the custom until he died in the 1980s.

She told stories of how she had to wake up at 3am on several occasions to escort her child to boarding school some 30 kilometres away. She’d carry his case and walk with him until the sun came up, at which point she’d then turn and walk back. Every term, she’d do about a 40-kilometre round trip on foot.

In hard times, when her husband had failed to get school fees on time, she’d sell her entire potato garden in one go or her entire bean harvest just to raise a small portion of the money to send a child back to school.

As I neared my teens, she started insisting on me using a fork until a time came when I could comfortably do so. In small ways like this, she prepared me for a life beyond my village. She had a gift of foresight. She also understood that words create reality. If anyone said anything disparaging about me, she ensured to turn it on its head for my sake. If they had called me lazy, which was probably true, she countered that by calling me industrious.

The insanity of adolescence would soon arrive. I’d wander off to play football or ride a bicycle and not return till 8pm I’d let goats eat other people’s blooming millet crops while I chased hares or daydreamed about my deskmate from my P4 class. But she was patient with me.

She’s the reason I went to A-level. After O-level, I yearned to go to Senior Five to pursue literature in English. I wanted to be a writer, and this was the way there. But the available funds could only send me to the primary teachers’ college. She called her children, my uncles and aunties. She convinced them to all chip in so that my dream would not die.

When I finally made it to university, I never forgot her role in getting me there. So I prayed for her good health and a long life. Everyday. Sometimes with tears rolling down my face. By this time, I had grown really fond of her. And I was so unhappy about being so far away from the one who loved me so much.

The distance

When mobile phones became ubiquitous, we talked a lot on the phone. Then, as I grew fond of the world and picked up pace while chasing my career, I was distracted. City life was busy. I forgot her. I made friends and got busy partying. I forgot my love, and I didn’t even know it. She called me more than I called her.

Conversations grew further and further apart as I got busier. Busy doing what exactly? Chasing the wind. The falling apart with my grandmother happened in tandem with my walking away from God. The more I stayed away from one, the further I grew apart from the other. The more money I made, the less happy I became. The more I chased after happiness through partying, the more apparent it became that happiness was impossible. And the less happiness I found, the more I chased it through travel and drink.

Of course, I still loved her deeply. I once brought her a copper bangle from Zanzibar. When I handed it to her, I was overwhelmed to see her so appreciative. She had always wanted a piece of omuriinga, as she called it. She wore it till her dying day.

I became a man of the world who thought he knew his way around. In the middle of those wilding days in my late 20s and early 30s, she’d call to whisper that she had met a woman that would make me a perfect wife. I’d brush her off. I thought I knew better. I was deceived. I had given up my lighthouse, and I was soon lost at sea. I was selfish and, consequently, estranged from the person who had my back.

On November 20, my Kuuku went to heaven. She was 93. She was taken to Mengo Hospital with a cough that we were all sure would wane with medication. But things escalated quickly, and she gave up her ghost at 10:55pm.

She left a big chasm in our hearts that is not possible to fill. We can only try. We can only listen to her voice of wisdom in hindsight, correct course, and live lives worthy of her sacrifices. If we only used this loss as a leverage to change course and work towards improving the lives of the large family that she gave us, if we turn to Christ like she showed us, then can we be worthy of meeting again in the afterlife.