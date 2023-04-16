Respect of citizens matters 

I was entering a pharmacy this morning, when a man wearing a work uniform pushed his way through to take a turn in front of me. People here are extremely cautious about respecting the queue, I sensed some kind of challenge here. When his turn came, the pharmacist asked him what he needed, he then tried to explain to her what he wanted in a rather loud voice. He started mumbling inaudible words while pointing at his throat and chest. This scenario went on for a few minutes during which time the pharmacist and with great patience kept asking him what he needed, to no avail.

She then asked him to wait while she went to the back, brought some kind of flu syrup, the type that can be served over the counter. She explained to him how to use it for his throat pain and informed him of the price that he paid and left the pharmacy.

Having been to tens of different countries, in our very impatient world of today, I could name a few places where the pharmacist would have assisted this type of clients, not by trying to understand them, rather by showing them the way out!

I have a friend who works in the technical section of our municipality, the section that deals with approving plans of upcoming apartment buildings. She was telling me that in such buildings, there are new laws that should be respected by developers, mainly when it comes to facilitating passage for the physically challenged, and the elderly people in wheelchairs. This includes wider corridors and lifts, ramps and other technical matters that help them have easy access to their apartments.

A few weeks ago, I went with a friend to visit an elderly woman, who has just turned 94. We had a chat over a cup of tea, and she told us that the government of Luxembourg offers a monthly allowance to hire house help. They also brought her a special bed and changed her mattress thrice to find the one that suited her.

In this part of the world, going to a nursing home when advanced in age, is not a taboo, albeit expensive. Many people book their rooms in advance even when they have children and grandchildren. This is of course not acceptable in many Middle Eastern cultures, where elderly parents are considered a blessing in the house, and this is also how it is in Uganda.