Resurrect your relationship during this Easter Season

It was about Easter last year when Joseph and Diana came to see me over their 14-year-old marriage that was breaking apart. In Diana’s words, “We cannot live together anymore…We are done! Joseph, the quieter one of the pair spoke last and with a heavy tone, “She is right. We have complained to and about each other for a long time but nothing seems to change. I agree with her (and this is the only time we agree!) that this marriage has run its course we should call it quits.”

After a few sessions of counselling with them, however, they decided they were going to give their marriage a second chance. That Easter season provided the perfect reason, or at least the motivation, to do it.

As Jesus broke out of that tomb on Easter Sunday morning, these two were going to rise from the ashes of defeat and be the lovers they were 20 years before when they first set their sights on each other. But just how did they decide to go about it? Here is a step-by-step process of what they did and how it worked for them. This might work for you in case you are going through a similar situation.





i) Agreed on five foundations

a.) They agreed that since their Roman Catholic Church teaches that marriage is for keeps until death does them apart, divorce was not an option. b.) They agreed that they loved each other. c.) They agreed that staying married was the best choice that guaranteed a safe space in which to raise their five children. d.) They also agreed that no human being is perfect so they were going to tolerate each other, and e.) Finally, they agreed that conflict in any relationship is inevitable so they were going to try and resolve issues amicably than walk away.

These five formed the baseline and served as the basis on which all other things would rotate. As you navigate your marriage or relationship with your spouse, what are your foundations? What are those things that mean something to both of you?





ii) Established the causes

The couple must honestly answer the question: “What went wrong?” In other words, they must establish reasons why their marriage is not working: As we chatted overtime, we went through the possible reasons why their marriage was not working and there were several ranging from lack of time on both sides to love on each other and unresolved anger that have kept piling up over the years causing bitterness and resentment, to lack of transparency on money issues and the pressures that come with raising children which led them to concentrate on their children and ignore their marital health.

As you explore your marriage, what are some of the causes of the breakdown of your marriage? You have to be honest with each other. This is not the time to put up a front to win an argument or duck the problem hoping it will go away by itself. It is the time to be candid and face the real issues.





iii) Know the story behind the story

In other words, establish the reasons behind the causes: Yes he was unfaithful with the family finances or she was too busy to have time to spend with the spouse but why? Ask for the “whys” of each reason and maybe the person responsible can explain his or her actions and mind at the time then you can discuss the pros and cons of each.

Joseph and Diana were able to establish, for instance, that while Joseph kept quiet about issues in their marriage for the sake of peace, he was unhappy because every time he tried to raise an issue, Diana would shut him down with a condescending attitude that negatively affected his ability to open up so shut himself in.

On Diana’s part, she was unhappy about Joseph’s lack of transparency about the money he was making because he was not leaving enough for her and the children.

The sole reason for this being that Joseph had lost his job months before but had not disclosed this information to the family. In your relationship, what are the “whys”? Do you know the story behind the headlines? This is the time to hear from your spouse.





iv.) Found the solutions:

They agreeably went through each matter and came up with possible solutions. One, for instance, was that Diana would also find work and stop putting pressure on Joseph to provide for the family. Joseph would also stop hiding in his shell and come out and talk about any issue that bothered him rather than leaving it to fester and affect the relationship.

In your relationship, have you found out possible solutions to the issues affecting you or do you diagnose the problem and leave it at that?





v) Be intentional about implementation

The proverb or aphorism, “The road to hell is paved with good intentions.” is accurate to emphasize this point. You can have all the good intentions but if you never act on them, they will be meaningless. Joseph and Diana after finding solutions decided that they were going to do whatever it took to implement them.

For instance, they decided to revive their date night every last Saturday of the month. They had abandoned it after the kids had started coming. What are you acting on? Serious decisions cannot and should never be left to feelings; feelings are too fickle to hold anything steady for the long haul. You must engage your will to take you past the whims of what feelings can dictate.





vi.) Involved a third party

They realized they had been going it alone for all these years yet there was wisdom in finding another person, preferably another couple to help them through their issues. They thus agreed that they needed an accountability partner who would help remind them of their commitments in number v) above and keep them on the straight and narrow.

They decided that their bestman and Maid of honour at their wedding would be their go-to people when conflicts arose. Most couples usually stop at having these two people for the wedding’s sake as a form of formality but never make use of them after yet it is for such reasons that they exist. When was the last time you engaged your bestman or matron? This may be the time you need them to perform the role they signed up for.





vii) Renewed their faith

“As a child growing up around the shores of Lake Victoria, I often saw boats floating on the water. Despite the heavy winds that would beat against them, they would never be moved. Why? Because the fishermen anchored on the shore or deep in the water.

It occurred to me that it is easy to drift apart if you are not anchored together by the Lord. I think that is what happened to us and that is why we are here,” said Joseph philosophically.

He could not have been more right. Diana had drifted apart to the extent that she admitted to having consulted a witch doctor along the way to try and bewitch Joseph! What are you anchored on? The stronger the anchor, the stronger the marriage will stand against the beatings of the wind.





viii) Celebration

Joseph and Diana got married around the Easter season but they had never cared to celebrate their marriage. When they got to this point, they decided to celebrate their crystal anniversary. Just like them, you can celebrate your marriage.

It will not mean that it is perfect rather two imperfect people trying to a situation perfect. When was the last time you celebrated your spouse? Take a chance on this Easter and do that.