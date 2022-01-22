Rev Nkwasiibwe did not join ministry for money

Rev Eng Aaron Nkwasiibwe (R) and Bishop Nathan Ahimbisibwe pose for a photo. PHOTO / ALEX ASHABA

By  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

  • After getting saved in 2010, Nkwasiibwe regularly joined  some religious leaders for pastoral visits and there he got a chance to speak to the youth. The pastoral visits made him love church ministry more.

Pursuing his studies, Aaron Nkwasiibwe’s dream was to become an engineer. Nkwasiibwe realised his dream in 2016, after graduating with a Diploma in Building and Civil Engineering from Uganda Technical College-Kichwamba, in Fort Portal.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.