Review: Man to Man

Friendship, a famous song by Diplock Ssegawa is one of the sounds that welcome you to Charles Mulekwa’s latest theatre offering. Man to Man, starring Amon Nuwamanya and Bryan Powers Byamukama in titular roles, explores friendships in ways we rarely talk about.

The play opens with Rukia (played by Daisy Phiona Owomugisha and Patience Hellen Nakamanya), a devoted Muslim going through her prayers.

But, Job (Byamukama) walks in and after a brief exchange, he tries to leave for the bar. By this time a number of things have been established, Job and Rukia are in a toxic relationship, she does not trust him and well, he tries to keep his distance from her by hanging out in the bar.

It is also at the bar that he feels alive, where he is not judged and the place where once every month, he is a boss.

The opening act, “Somebody Was Looking for You”, is basically about Job trying to head to the bar and the wife stopping him. But do not get fooled, much is revealed in the scene that tells us why for the couple, the bar is more than a bar.

For instance, in Job, teachers usually meet at the bar and talk away their frustration and at times catch up with former colleagues who have gone on to do other things.

While for Rukia, the bar is a source of all bad things, she dislikes the bar owner, Black, and she also dislikes the name of the bar, Thighs.

Rukia’s fears are that in a bar called Thighs, the chances of her husband cheating are many but above all, who are the people looking for her husband? Were the people trying to pimp him for younger girls?

Also, Rukia is willing to go against many things, including her faith, to keep her man home when she offers him beer.

Man to Man is heavily layered yet seems smooth on the surface; from the language, names, to how they refer to places, Mulekwa unpacks a lot in each scene.

An example is his character, Innocent, played by Nuwamanya. It is easy for him to mention his name, yet he remains guilty of most of the things he is accused of. Thus, most of the time he has to say, ‘I am Innocent’, a wordplay that keeps giving, you do not know whether he is telling lies or simply saying his name.

But, that is the nature of Mulekwa’s writing, usually leaving a number of Easter eggs for people in the auditorium to give you something to talk about.

The playwright says what people have been seeing is his seventh draft - the play has been in development for a very long time.

In about two hours, Mulekwa addresses marriage, friendship, thanks to the complicated nature he places Job and Innocent, but at the layer of things, he talks about the insecurities that come with politics.

He shows you how much has changed since Rukia’s uncle went out for a drink and never returned, and how nothing has changed. When Job is lured by a best friend and he too does not return.