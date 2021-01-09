Rupiiha was passionate about family,  community

Burned out. News of the passing of Alfred Bangirana Rupiiha, 71, came as a shock to many. Rupiiha died at his home in Rwemigina, Mbarara City South division after battling diabetes and high blood pressure

By Rajab Mukombozi More by this Author

By Milton Bandiho More by this Author

Barely a month after taking part in the NRM party primaries for Bushenyi District Chairperson, seat, Rupiiha breathed his last at his home in Rwemigina, Mbarara City South Division, to the shock of friends, workmates and family.

Marion Atuhaire describes her father as a loving, caring, disciplinarian who wanted to see everyone around him prosper. He also cherished education.

Family first

“He worked in different areas in positions demanded a lot of his time but he would spare time for his family, dine with us, talk, advise and encourage us, especially about our future and life skills. But whatever he wished to be, he would do the same to our neighbours and community. He never left home without checking on our neighbours,” says Atuhaire.

His wife Constance Bangirana describes her late husband as someone who loved his family.

“The 48 years I have been married to Rupiiha were the best years of my life. He was a devoted family man who made sure we never lacked for anything. He was a modern man who never dictated on how the family should be run. We always planned and executed these plans together. He valued everyone’s input,” she says.

Education and career

Raised in Rwenyena Village in Kyeizooba, Bushenyi District, he went to Makobore High School Rukungiri District, and later joined Kigumba Institute in Masindi, where he obtained a certificate in cooperatives. He went back in 1979 for a diploma in cooperatives.

Rupiiha worked at Banyankole Kweterana Cooperative Union based in Mbarara as an administrator and later as secretary for finance. He joined Makerere University in 1991 under mature entry and persued a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences and later a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management at the same university. He obtained a Masters Degree in management at Uganda Management Institute in 2001.

Rupiiha juggled many ventures including business, politics, and education. In the 1980s he was in the petroleum business and had several fuel stations across western Uganda and Masaka. He later handed over the business to his wife.

In 2002,Rupiiha joined Bishop Stuart University as a lecturer and rose through the ranks to become head of faculty of Business and Development Studies, and later as an academic registrar from 2005-2017.

Prof Mauda Kamatenesi, the Vice Chancellor of Bishop Stuart University, describes Rupiiha as a loving and hard working person, who was dedicated not only to serving the university, but the entire community.

Advertisement

“He never wanted a student to fail in their education. That is why he was always in negotiations with parents of needy students and those with financial challenges to find ways of paying university tuition. During his time, students rarely missed exams because of lack of tuition,” says Kamatenesi.

She further describes the fallen educator as committed, dedicated and smart. “Even when he reached 65 years of age, which is the mandatory retirement age at Bishop Stuart University, the university council gave him more time to serve,” she reveals.

A devout christian

Rupiiha was also committed to serving God; he was one time head of laity at Kyeizooba archdeaconry and he died a Lay Canon.

Canon Besel Namara, the head of Kyeizooba Archdeaconry, says Rupiiha used his resources, energy and intellect to contribute to the physical and spiritual development of the Church.

“All his years, he has been part of the church. He was a witty man who loved God and his family so much. He rarely missed any church function even when he used to work from far. I think God also loves such good characters. That is why he took him, otherwise he had unaccomplished work here because of his love, humanity and dedication to serve God, family and his community,” says Rev Namara.

It could have been due to his desire to serve his people that he often times participated in elective politics. On September 11, before his death, Rupiiha took part in NRM party primaries and came third in the race for the NRM flag bearer for Bushenyi District seat. He lost to Jaffar Basajjabalaba, who described Rupiiha as a peace-loving person with passion to serve his community.

“We were together in the race but you would not hear him bad mouthing anyone or engaging in any other kind of election indiscipline, which has become the order of the day. We remained friends to the end,” says Basajjabalaba.

Igara West MP Michael Mawanda, reveals that although Rupiiha stood for elective politics several times and lost, he never stopped serving the community. “He never abandoned his cause to serve his people even when they didnot vote for him, a rather rare gesture to politicians of today. He was not the usual politician,” Mawanda says.

