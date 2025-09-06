Scammers, anywhere and everywhere

A very good lady friend in Kampala has been recently entangled in a scam where she was sold a product that she never received. Of course in Kampala markets, such scams are “business as usual “ , meaning that a customer buys a product but ends up either not receiving it, or getting something of less value or fake.

In this case, we are talking about a car and not a box of candy, an actual used car that my friend saw and examined in a so called ‘legitimate’ car showroom owned by an Asian businessman. She booked the car, advanced half of the price of the car as a down payment to enable the company to start the procedure of transferring ownership and preparing the car to be on the Kampala roads.

Once the prepayment was in the dealer’s coffers, a whole new game started to play out, endless stories of complications here and there, and you know how long it takes for paperwork to be done. My friend took the endless excuses in stride, after all, she is a business owner. A calm and composed woman, with a lot of patience and a genuine smile that must have fooled these scammers that she can be taken for a ride! A short version of this long story is that the car dealer showed her a car that was parked at the showroom, and when a test drive was done and the car approved, the deposit was paid, she was then issued with a receipt from the showroom.

After months of hide-and-seek, my friend’s patience ran out. So, she had to involve higher investigative authorities, which came to her aid and the truth was finally revealed. The dealer was actually a sort of broker. He was neither part of the company which issued the receipt nor was the owner of the vehicle. So, how he could get away with this scam beats me! Of course, along this line of scammers, every participant gets their share of the pie. Fortunately, the authorities arrested the broker and he had to repay the advance, albeit in installments, but it was done. Unfortunately, I cannot mention any names here to warn other unsuspecting clients. However, Kampala is small, go figure it out and remember to secure yourself with enough documentation that can protect you.

While the above case happened in the real world, it is fraud in the virtual world that is in full swing. While my friend knew where to physically find the scammer, in the virtual space its very hard to get back at people who you have not seen or dealt with in person. We continuously receive messages from our financial institutions such as banks, not to reveal any information to suspicious emails or messages, but people tend to forget and with one notice of suspension of account. They panic and share information that the online criminals can immediately use to empty their accounts. It is scary that as soon as we think we have enough knowledge to keep us safe from these fraudsters, a new scheme shows up entangling more unsuspecting people in a new web of fraud. Sometimes there is no escape but being always on guard helps. Scammers should remember that there is Karma!



