Sempebwa pushes for winning attitude in ‘Black Like Me?’

A younger Dennis Sempebwa from a dysfunctional Ugandan background takes a big chance at life when he makes the firm resolve to stay and forge life on foreign territory.

He learns to sell a tie, the bare-minimum for an unqualified black life. He starts to feel dissatisfied with the routine. We all yearn for something more, something beyond the ordinary. Sempebwa and his boys launch Limit X, a band that gains spontaneous recognition and introduces them to the western music scene.

This time, he’s not doing the African drums he played back in his local church in Uganda. He’s spreading his legs on international platforms, entertaining transcontinental crowds, sharing the stage with some of the biggest music icons on the globe.

Will he do music for life? When do we sense that it’s time to retire? He feels nudged to a higher place.

“I am called to do more,” he encourages himself.

More than 30 years later, Dr Sempebwa has not died; he has not caught the disease that took his father when he was only 19, leaving him a burdensome debt and the load of securing bread and butter for his family as his father’s heir.

Black boy manages to propose to white girl, “Black Like Me?” is no limitation to his dreams and desires.

It rather catapults him to unimaginable heights for a black man in a white world. He drives his own car on the streets of America, owns a house and does not sell drugs.

A poor black boy from Mukono, Uganda has today traveled 60+ nations and lived more than 30 years in the diaspora as we know it, not questioning his black identity but riding on this difference to stand out and touch beyond the heavens.

Elevated thinking

Sempebwa shines light on themes of identity, overcoming inner criticism, tribalism, political turmoil, family dysfunction, faith, culture shock, enduring racial bias.

He uses the narrative of ‘humanity’s endowment with tools to live out our full assignment’ as his pulpit to minister to the reader through this stimulating tale, establishing the agenda of hard work and believing in oneself to make it in life, rather than dwell on black victimhood to reap fruits whose seeds we have not sowed, just as the black Americans Sempebwa comes to live among.

This is elevated thinking, whose impact is not only Christlike, but an ushering element into the cognizant attitude of development, which has provenly changed even the financial status of families forever.

“Consequently, my descendants will never have to experience the poverty, deprivation and mediocrity that my ancestors faced. My family tree has effectively been changed forever,” declares Sempebwa.

The book challenges the idea of inadequate narratives such as ‘your past tells your story.’

To the statement, Sempebwa is not slow to add, “but not your future- unless you let it.”

Ideas rule the world, and the philosophy of white supremacy over the racially-vulnerable blacks often, Sempebwa discovers, keeps the black community from doing beyond their domain. He negotiates space on behalf of all people born with a black skin, taking the subject of black failure to a holistic point of view; preaching success and faith in the same sentences; faith can elevate a black man in a white world if they believe in hard work and stay out of trouble.

More than words, Sempebwa learns quickly to apply these concepts and solves what seems to have been a generational problem; insecurity. He builds a sturdy esteem, quiets the voices of limitation and preaches by doing.

The idea of faith with hard work, he uses as a building block to the product of a well-designed Ministry inspiring nations white, black or purple.

A modestly-structured inspirational masterpiece

The chapters are a sufficient answer to the question/title, “Black Like Me?” as they peel each onion layer to reveal fresh episodes of Sempebwa’s daunting conflicts, letting the reader squint their mental eye whilst discovering how relationships play well into the lived principles of a black boy, allowing him to become, in the foreign world that he eventually makes his world.

He delivers the story with charisma, being sure to shake off pessimism quickly with a different plot as soon as the narrative starts to squeak with cynicism.

He begins in affirmation, “You will not die young. You will live a full life. You will marry a good woman. You will father a generation!”

What a way to start! A perfect foreshadow to the considerable work of faith in his life. He gives us much to ponder on as he discusses the nine elements of basic human capital needed for success; Resilience, Focus, Diligence, Tenacity, Attitude, Thrift, Adaptability, Sociability and Excellence.

Sempebwa’s charge is clear; to inspire us to go from a basic to a winning attitude.

Black Like Me? is moderately-paced, giving a not-so-delayed yet not-a-sprinting transition pattern from one plot to the next. It allows the reader engulf just enough of a phase before they can think of absorbing the next probably awe-inspiring mass of this modestly-structured inspirational masterpiece with the writer’s personal philosophical quotes between the lines.

Spread your wings

The book is culturally diverse, it allows us spread our wings in the sundry experiences of Sempebwa’s memoir. He starts each lesson/chapter with a cultural proverb from an origin unlike his own; China, Nigeria, Kenya, there’s many.

We travel through the histories of Uganda to Romania, London, Canada and especially America, which he dwells a little too much on- the systemic racism which is not exactly a big part of his story-of-self, perhaps his story-of-now or his story-of-“us”.

It sets for a fair falling action, allowing us learn about his apparent allusions to well-researched black problems. It feels like a sermon on slave trade, not really pain-wrecking as it is the ‘usual suspect’ for any storyteller delivering on the black side of America, yet not exactly motivating, clichéd, thanks to social media.

Sempebwa, however, challenges racism in a unique way.

He draws attention to self-victimisation as one of the enablers of the bias. He seems to assert that racism is a state of mind and calls us to rise above our agonizing histories. For so many years black communities have been looked at as a big black hole sucking up billions of dollars yet their economy never advances. Black Like Me? will help black lives transform their socio-economic perspectives and teach us to lead lives of truth and integrity.

“Black Like Me?” is not a short burst, it’s a sermon on the fruits of a long haul process of learning, shattering misconceptions, fighting limiting voices and advancing in faith.

Black problems