Serving traditional food for four decades

Way back during the early 80’s Ndeba was a rundown thoroughfare of around two miles that started from the Kibuye roundabout up to the road that turns to the Pope Paul Memorial centre but eventually leads into Masaka road. For some unknown reason that particular stretch became a popular outlet for motorcar spares, tires and accessories as well as timber.

Today the Ndeeba of those years is a beehive of activity with several storeyed commercial buildings though none of them house any eateries of note save for one that has been around for donkey years and here I am refereeing to the All Sisters Restaurant that made its debut around 1983.

Without a doubt where there are traders there is a need for dining and bearing this in mind arose the idea of All Sisters Restaurant the brainchild of three sisters. Today, very few eateries can boast of having lasted that long among the few that come to mind would have to be Nalongos of Katwe and Uhuru Restaurant.

Though not yet in the four decade plus category, the much acclaimed 2K Restaurant having been around since the year 2000, is treading into its third decade and still going strong having wisely built from scratch their own multi storied building in 2015. Gone are the days of the much respected Kyosima Onyanaya on Burton Street, Muyonjo Restaurant which was located on Wilson Road and scores of others far too many to mention or remember.

Judging by their clientele, the majority of diners who frequent All Sisters would appear to be the well-heeled moneyed nouveau riche who drive big and powerful expensive rides (SUVs and four wheel drives) and work in the city centre and do not think twice about driving a few miles in congested Kampala for the sake of a good meal.

Speaking of which kudos to KCCA for having fixed the feeder roads. It is now possible to drive from the CBD to Ndeeba in record time avoiding the conventional routes.

The menu

The menu is a simple spoken affair which has always been the case which makes me wonder why the powers that be insist on having such an outdated mode rather than the conventional printed ones that are the rule than the exception?

I mean it is a bit of a put off to ask for the bill and be told Shs72000, yikes! Mistakes do happen and more often than not, you the diner end up being the loser. Moving along, there is a choice of beef stew, chicken stew, goat stew and gargantuan chunks of tilapia steak that can easily be shared by two. There are two types of rice on offer, pilao and plain steamed. While the pilao was what was expected, it was a shame that the meat was tough and undercooked. The fashion here is to serve the main course with a potpourri of beans, cabbage (definitely out of place where greens are so cheap and abundant), peas and whatever else happens to be on hand.

The food is simple, unpretentious and wholesome. The service is predictable and efficient. Over time All Sisters has distinguished itself as being the kind of place where one is always assured of the same type of food that is always well prepared. Take the matooke, truly outstanding. The fish head was the size of a large fist (enormous would be an understatement), and as for the goat stew no skimping, easily a quarter kilo of tender, boiled and succulent meat. Formerly, the place was small though through some creative makeover they have managed to expand resulting in better utilisation of space thus allowing for more diners. Ten years ago a meal for two including a couple of soft drinks would set one back no more than a tenner (sic).

We had fish stew and goat stew, juice, water and soda and with the take away packaging being considered we paid Shs72,000 which is not the kind of bargain of yesteryear. Notwithstanding, we still recommend All Sisters Restaurant and the place remains one of our preferred joints for traditional fare. The service is par for the course as is the cleanliness.

Verdict

However, not having a menu is a put off which in the 21st Century is a NO-NO and unacceptable. For that matter, it could even be on a small blackboard and would go a long way in alleviating, for some the embarrassment of asking the price of a particular item as well as over-charging a person albeit not purposely .

The deal

Place: All Sisters Restaurant

Address: Kateregga Road, opposite a pharmacy

Our Rating: Worth a visit

The Space: A converted residential house

The Crowd: Nouveau riche Ugandans who drive posh vehicles

The Bar: Juice and soda

The type of food: Good and well prepared local food

The check: We were two plus our niece who is four years old and wisely was not charged for her food and we ended up paying shs 72,000

Parking: Available albeit limited but absolutely safe.

What we liked: The service, the food and the portions for the food were just enough.

If you go: They are open 7 days a week including Sunday

RATINGS: Not to be missed, worth a visit, OK/so so, don’t waste your time.