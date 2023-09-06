Set standards for yourself and strive to live by them

Growing up, there was this one friend who knew from a very young age what she wanted out of life and how she wanted it. While most of us were still figuring out men and relationships, she purposefully courted and married one of our lecturers. Back then, straight from the village, we considered lecturers to be the epitome of eligible men because they were intelligent, exposed and obviously rich.

But soon after her marriage, my friend’s bubble burst when she discovered lecturers do not actually earn that much. But having made her bed already, she decided to lie in it as she bided her time, which paid off four years later as her husband received not just a salary increment but got a fully paid scholarship abroad.

She was obviously over the moon and we all celebrated because we knew how much she prayed and fasted for this breakthrough. So, imagine my shock when she recently called to say if things did not get better, she might have to divorce her husband. I straight away thought her husband was being unfaithful. As I was getting ready to counsel her about forgiveness and such, she told me this was not the case. That she was unhappy with her husband because he was making very high demands of her.

After her husband returned from abroad, he came with a new attitude towards life. He was more conscious about his appearance and his surroundings. He wanted to gentrify their family by introducing white bed linen, table cloths, China and cutlery. He did not see why the family with the enhanced income should continue drinking out of chipped cups and eating on plastic plates. But my friend, who was already set in her ways, felt put upon and harassed because white towels are such a headache to keep clean. Having been away from her husband for those two years, she had got used to spending the day in whatever outfit she picked up in the morning without any thoughts. Now, her husband expected her washed and dressed up for breakfast. The situation in the home was tense and uncomfortable with both sides refusing to compromise.

While I am all for comfortable living, I understand where the husband is coming from. You see, once you turn a blind eye to something as basic as your appearance, it is a slippery slope to bigger and more crucial things such as family values. If you are a church going family, you will wake up one morning and not wanting to be bothered about dressing up so you choose to stay home just for that Sunday only. One Sunday will turn into two, then a month and you will finally settle for CEO (Christmas and Easter only). This is what the broken windows theory looks like up close and personal. The theory suggested that cleaning up the visible signs of disorder such as graffiti, loitering, panhandling and prostitution, would prevent more serious crime as well. In 1969, Philip Zimbardo, a psychologist from Stanford University, ran an interesting field study to prove it.

He abandoned two cars in two very different places; one in a mostly poor, crime-ridden section of New York City, and the other in a fairly affluent neighbourhood of Palo Alto, Califonia.

Both cars were left without license plates and parked with their hoods up. After just 10 minutes, passersby in New York City began vandalising the car. First they stripped it for parts. Then the random destruction began. Windows were smashed. The car was destroyed. However, the car in Palo Alto remained untouched for more than a week. Finally, Zimbardo took a sledgehammer and gave the California car a smash. After that, passersby quickly ripped it apart, just as they had done in New York.

This field study was a simple demonstration of how something that is clearly neglected can quickly become a target for vandals. It is human nature to revere that which looks respectable and debase that which looks cheap. There is need to guard jealously that which we value because once others realise you are not keeping it well they will not hesitate to vandalise it. I guess this is the message Haruna Mubiru tried to put across in his Ekitoke kifansalira hit.

Your appearance, the way you carry yourself, the car you drive and the way you keep your home will help you or work against you. There is nowhere this kind of incident becomes more prominent than at upcountry functions.

Many times, the village chairman will be asked to vacate his seat for the smartly dressed guest from Kampala. Never mind that the guest is nothing more than a hustler in the city.

We should always be on the lookout for slipping standards because once it happens, it is like a runaway horse; it is hard to stop. Set standards for yourself and strive to live by them.

Also, remember that habits are contagious; avoid people who look as if they have given up on life. The kind whose lives have lost value, because you too might pick up a habit or two that will unravel the rest of your life.