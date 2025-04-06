Sexual violence against women remains a major concern today

As the world celebrated International Women's Day today, reflecting on the resilience, hard work, and efforts of women worldwide, some barriers still deter women from achieving their full potential.

It happens in broad daylight. It happens behind closed doors. It happens to women of all ages, backgrounds, and social classes. Sexual violence in Uganda is not just a statistic—it is a daily reality that continues to rob women of their dignity, safety, and voice. Despite legal frameworks meant to protect them, many survivors face stigma, silence, and systemic failures. Why, in 2025, is this still an unresolved crisis?

Bodyaches

Akello* (not real) name is one of the women who has suffered sexual violence that has left her with adverse health effects in her old age.

The 50-year-old, says in December 2024, while she and her two children were sleep ing in Hoima District, a man broke into her house and forced himself on her.

“It was 4am, he gripped at my neck and choked me and forced himself on me (had sexual contact). I made an alarm in vain. No one came to my rescue and he kept threatening that if I do not keep quiet, he will stab me and the children with a knife,” Akello says.

After he left but destroyed much of her property in the house including “pouring my flour”.

“In the morning, I told one of my neighbours about it and we reported the case to police and the suspect was arrested but claimed he had been demon possessed that is why he raped me,” she recounts.

Ms Akello says even though the suspect is under arrest and she is yet to get justice, she suffered injuries that she still lives with.

“Since that day, I have developed severe back pain. I cannot walk or dig for long hours. I have pain in my ribs because of how he used force on me,” she says.

Akello urges fellow women to speak up when they face such violence from men.

However, hr case is not in isolation. Ever imagined that friends could turn foes in a split second?

Tortured by a friend

Another victim of sexual violence is Mary* (not real name) who says the incident made her lose her self-esteem as a young woman in her 20s.

Mary who hails from Ntungamo District was excited to join university to pursue her dreams but on February 4, 2024, a nightmare befell her.

She narrates that while in University Hall of Makerere University, where she had gone to visit her friend who was supposed to help her apply for internship placement.

“We did go over the details of the internship, and when I felt it was time to go home at about 7pm, he locked his door and forced himself on me,” Mary says.

After this alleged rape Mary reported the matter to Makerere University Police Station which transferred the case later to Wandegeya Police Station.

“The suspect was arrested but after six months the case files disappeared on the day he was supposed to appear in court. So, he was later released on bail,” she relates.

Mary says she has had to live with this trauma and nolonger trusts men that much.

“I feel very bad about what happened, I hate all men that appear in my sight and I lost my self-esteem and confidence which is hard to rebuild,” Mary shares.

Mary adds that she can hardly focus on her studies and life because she keeps regretting and thinking about it as it never goes away.

In a bid to move on, she says she just tries to forget everything and move on though it is hard but she keeps telling herself, everything will be okay and she is trying to build her self-esteem and confidence again.

“As women, we should learn how to protect ourselves from sexual predators. If you can learn some self-protection moves then do it. Men will always change it is better to know that you can protect yourself and do not trust in the law because justice does not exist unless it's from God,” Mary says.

Mary says she faced a lot of challenges especially financial because she had to spend alot to go to different places to meet lawyers, pay for different services and I also received alot of insults and criticism from some high profile officials.

According to the 2024 Police Annual Crime Report, a total of 14,073 cases of domestic violence were reported to Police in 2024 compared to 14,681 cases reported in 2023 thus giving a four percent decrease in the volume of domestic violence registered countrywideInInvolve men.

In a bid to counter violence against women, women's rights movements have now devised a new way of fighting violence against women and this is to involve men in the course.

Ms Frederieke Quispel, ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands, while speaking recently at the Women Uganda 2025 campaign launch of gender equality and the rise of women in Kampala, she said women being treated equally is not a privilege, it is a right.

“We organise events for women to talk about the gender based violence and we equip the women with information, but we forget to equip the men. If we want to improve the situation for women and girls world over, then we have to get the men involved because many of them were raised by strong mothers, have wonderful daughters and wives and are willing to fight this very good fight,” Ms Quispel said.

She added: We are going to share this message with men starting with conversations and it helps men who may be less aware of the women's situations and inequalities, and may listen better if they are hearing it from their fellow men.”

Ms Quispel emphasised that they are are going to be addressing issues such as violence against women in this campaign hence the need for both genders to work together.

Mr Nobert Mao, who was one of the guest speakers noted that Uganda is a very young country so let this campaign be focused on young women, who serve in restaurants without contracts, and the young women who go to the Middle East as domestic workers.

“I will be at your service to put in place whatever legal framework is needed to protect those women. This campaign is good because it is about removing boundaries that limit women to reach higher,” Mr Mao says.

Poor policies

Ms Ruth Ajalo, the programme manager, strategic litigation at the Centre for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD), says as an NGO that helps victims of sexual violence access justice highlights that access to justice in Uganda for survivors of sexual violence is hindered by inefficient government policies.

“Despite the government policy and guidelines that medical examinations for survivors of sexual violence is to be done for free, these survivors and/or their parents are charged money for this medical examination. This fee ranges from shs20,000 to Shs50,000 depending on the locality. Most of these people are indigent and do not have money for medical examination yet this is a vital component for evidence in court. Without this medical examination, the court case is weak,” Ms Ajalo says.

Ms Ajalo adds that the complainants and survivors do not understand the judicial process and they are bound to get frustrated along the way and abandon their cases which hinders justice.

“Absence of shelters for survivors of sexual violence to receive rehabilitation and psychological support. Government has not put in place shelters to support survivors of sexual violence to receive psychosocial support and rehabilitation before they are integrated back in their communities,” Ms Ajalo says.

She adds poverty as also a hindrance to access to justice as most of the follow up action points need transport to go to police, to court, to the DPP’s office amon other places which money is not readily available to the survivors and their families.

“So as an organisation, we provide money to support medical examinations when the need arises, we provide monetary facilitation to police officers to hunt down, locate and arrest accused persons who are presented in court and prosecuted. We explain the judicial process to our clients and support them and walk a journey with them until they access justice,” she relates.

Expert weighs in

Rose Wakikona, deputy executive directors of Women’s Probono Initiative (WPI), says perpetrators of sexual violence, should be punished to the full extent of the law.

“As a lawyer, our biggest challenge is always in collecting and preserving of evidence because sexual violence happens between two people. It is difficult to collect and corroborate evidence of someone who reports rape when it happens. That is why it is very important for police to be trained in collection of evidence when it comes to sexual violence so that we can then be able to prove a case and the punishments are there,” Wakikona says.

She believes Uganda needs to adopt a victim-centred approach towards access to justice for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.

“This means that they must be afforded access to justice in its full form, but this access means that they need to be given the medical care that comes with having suffered a trauma. For example, women who suffer sexual violence must be afforded counselling, they have to be afforded access to sexual reproductive health services such as emergency contraception,” she opines.

She adds that there is need for better collection of evidence, for example, they must administer rape kits and be able to collect evidence that links the victim to the perpetrator. It's not just enough to arrest the perpetrators, but we have to ensure that the people who survive sexual violence are restored to the position where they were before they suffered this trauma. And this means even as we are going to court, we have to be able to accompany them with counselling services, things that do not happen. Rape trials need to happen off camera or without the media or the public present because it's usually shameful when survivors are telling this story, things which are not guaranteed.

WHAT OTHERS SAY> By Promise Twinamukye

What punishment should be given to perpetrators of sexual violence?

Innocent Byegarazo, Human rights activists

Everything they own should be seized and rightfully transferred to their victims as a form of justice and restitution. They must then be permanently exiled from society, never to resurface, ensuring they can no longer spread harm. Only through such uncompromising action can we strike fear into the hearts of wrongdoers, dismantle their influence, and witness a decline in this evil.

Ignatius Nkangi, Chef

Handling sexual harassment cases requires deep legal interpretation, as many factors come into play when ruling against such an offence. The law must be clear and uncompromising, swift justice, strict penalties, and no loopholes for perpetrators. Without strong legal measures, survivors or victims will never truly get the justice and protection they deserve.

Dorcus Akullu, Radio presenter

Perpetrators of sexual violence deserve nothing less than 30 years in prison. Such a harsh sentence serves as both a punishment and a warning. The abused live with lifelong trauma, so why should offenders get off easy? Justice must be firm, ensuring they have no chance to harm again, while sending a strong message to society.

Lucy Ekadu, President of Uganda Journalists Union

The only way to end sexual harassment is through strict, no-nonsense punishment such as castration for the worst offenders, a tough rehabilitation centre for reform, or life imprisonment. If predators knew the consequences were this severe, they would think twice. Justice must be swift and uncom- promising because survivors deserve protection.

Sauda Murungi, Teacher

They should receive a life sentence, as their actions permanently alter the lives of their victims. A lifetime in prison would be a fitting consequence, ensuring that they can never harm another person again. This punish- ment would serve both as a form of justice for the victims and as a means of safeguarding society from future harm.



