She saved me during an asthma attack

In a twist of fate, Olive Sandra, Moses Sentamu’s high school sweetheart, entered his life in a rather tough situation, during an asthma attack. With her quick thinking and compassion, she not only rescued him from the grips of a medical emergency but also sparked a connection that would endure the test of time. As the years went by, their bond only grew stronger, and they are now husband and wife.

“She was 16 and I was 18 by then. I had got an asthma attack, so I was taken to the school sick bay. She had come for medication, so she helped me call the nurse who was out. That is when we became friends,” Moses says.

Later, they joined the same university. Olive says Moses is handsome, caring, and above all, he is decent and God-fearing.

From a Born Again background, Moses had it in principle that he had to have a holy marriage.

“I went through all the years in high school and university with Olive. Our commitment proved that she was my lost rib, and we always prayed for the right time. So, on my 24th birthday, I proposed to her,” he says.

The ceremonies

Moses proposed to Olive at Trinity Motel Entebbe, and they had their introduction on May 7. They then had their wedding on May 12, at Faith Power Centre Church, Entebbe. They hosted their guests to reception at Entebbe Zoo Floating Restaurant.

“It was a bright day, but I was nervous. I was eagerly waiting to exchange our vows, and how the day would end,” Moses reveals.

Their decor theme was based on love and nature, and the outfits were varied with what they had decorated at the reception.

“Our guests were so excited about our reception venue in the zoo at the floating restaurant. The ambience was good,” he says.

The essentials of planning

However, Moses says pulling off such a unique wedding required proper planning.

“We had to set a sturdy committee which would help us run the process well. It was headed by Mayor Ronald Kalema of Katabi Town Council, Diana Kibuuka, a fellow journalist from Entebbe, Julius Luwemba and Michael Mpunge, who mobilised and coordinated everything for a successful function. Our parents also laid the groundwork for our day to be great,” he says.

The scenic location enabled the couple to have a photo shoot in the wild, while feeding the giraffes. Their 250 guests enjoyed the ambience. They were afraid of the rainy weather of May, so they opted for an indoor reception. The couple then had a night in the bandas and relished their first day of marriage in nature. On their wedding eve, they held prayers.

Outfits and decor

For outfits, the couple opted for something simple, classy and decent.

“For the men, the outfits were made by Sirajje Suits in Entebbe. Each of the outfits for the four groomsmen cost Shs 350,000, and the bestman’s Shs 400,000. They were ready within three weeks. For the bridesmaids, Debby Fashions in Kitala- Entebbe made each church and wedding dress at Shs250,000. The bride and matron were dressed by Hajjati Sarah Bridals in Nateete, and her full package cost Shs2.4m,”Moses says.

Since their theme was love and nature conversation, they had to blend colours to bring it out. Paris Events did this at Shs5.8m to make the day simple and classy,” he adds.

“Most of our agemates never believed we could make this happen. Even some elders we reached out to for services thought we were preparing for someone older than us. This is because it was a bit expensive for a young couple to handle,” Moses confides, adding that the wedding cost approximately Shs28m.

Lessons

Since the two have known each other for so long, they are having a smooth ride.

“We both understand and know how to go by any issue we come across. People address us differently, and decision-making is now key to us. Marriage is a blessing from God and new things happening financially in our lives. We are learning to control emotions and are constantly leaning on God,” he says.

“Commitment is key, trusting God for his timing, and decision making is also vital for anyone who wants to get into marriage life. Love grows every day. Understanding each other is key. Marriage should not be about age, class or qualifications,” Olive says.

The Sentamus have not only defied odds, but have also become an emblem of hope for those who dare to dream.

Their love story serves as a reminder that amidst the chaos of life, profound connections can be forged, and ordinary moments can transform into extraordinary ones.

Highlights

Date: May 12, 2023

Groom: Moses Sentamu

Bride: Olive Sandra

Church Faith Power Centre, Entebbe

Reception: Entebbe Zoo Floating Restaurant

Décor: Paris Events

Bridal outfit: Debby Fashions and and Hajjati Sarah Bridals

Groom outfit: Sirajje Suits

Guests: 250