Shivan Alinda: One of the best LDC students shares hacks on how to excel

Shivan Alinda from the 2021/2022 cohort at Law Development Centre (LDC) was one of the best students at the Lira campus. All was not a bed of roses but she also agrees that not all is serious business.

On her academic journey, Alinda says, discipline prerequisite at LDC is not the ordinary student discipline.

“It was challenging because you were expected to always be on top of your game in class, have notes and yet you are trying to balance it with personal life,” Alinda notes.

A self-professed Christian, she prayed and believed that what she set her mind to, she would achieve.

However, “There are mornings I woke up and felt like giving up, but I would hear the voices telling me ‘why would you allow yourself to fail, and how will society treat you?’”

The graduate says during the bar course, she realised, “One of the ways to pass LDC is not letting the pressure get to your head because if you do so, it messes you up,” she cautions.

Learning experience

She says professional assistants (PAs) would ask questions in class and if a student was not quick to respond, they would reach out.

“Unlike the undergraduate course, the LDC experience was personal. The teaching mode was that you were teaching yourself,” Alinda notes.

“At LDC, we had discussions and made notes, then the professional assistants guided us accordingly,” she remembers.

Her year was the second intake at the Lira campus.

Of her study environs, “We were in a little village where the biggest building was the university and a hospital. There was one good hostel that I was privileged to get a room in. Other buildings were just coming up,” she recalls.

Towards the end of her study, there was a water crisis and power outages. These did not derail her but rather pushed her to learn to balance her studies and aim for good grades.

“We had to wake up really early, go to the borehole, line up with the locals, fetch water and ensure we had surplus to avoid frequent trips to the borehole. Then, we would go to class,” Alinda remembers.

She commends the community members and boda boda riders for offering to bring water to the hostel.

The grades

When the results came out Alinda was part of the setup team at an event in Kololo, Kampala.

When I saw the results, I dropped everything and started screaming, the people around me were shocked. I even returned home to hug my mum,” she recollects.

The results seen by Sunday Monitor, indicate that out of 100 percent. in Category A, Alinda scored 72.6 percent in Family Law Practice and in Land Transactions, she got 65 percent.

In Category B; in Legal Practice Skills I, she scored 56 percent and Legal Practice Skills II, she aced 83.5 percent and in Trial Advocacy, 74 percent.

In Category C; Alinda scored 68 percent in Corporate Governance and excelled in her clerkship with 82 percent, making her CGPA 4.15.

Alinda attributes her success to the discussion group she was in. In the group, four attained First Class degrees, with three of the students being the best at the Lira campus and two were the best across all the campuses.

“I quickly joined a determined group. We knew what we wanted and hit the ground running,” she says.

She says members checked on each other and in case anyone was slacking, they would bring you up to speed.

“All was not work. We had fun at LDC as we cut birthday cakes. It was a good mix of work and play,” Alinda adds.

To ease the pressure after classes, she would go online to share content. “That is how my journey began in content creation. It was my escape route,” she says.

Why Law?

Growing up, Alinda says she loved powerful female characters in films.

“I liked watching women in (high) heels and suits. In primary school, I watched a film with a female lawyer who looked powerful. She got people’s problems solved. Henceforth, I knew I wanted to be like her ,” Alinda says.

In Senior Three, she liked debating and two years later, during one of the visiting days, “as my father was leaving, I told him I wanted to be a lawyer”.

Tough ride

At LDC , she pushed herself beyond what she had done during her Bachelors.

“LDC has a lot of work that puts a lot of pressure so I wondered, am I doing so much, am I going to get a befitting result?” she adds.

Being far from home was a bit challenging. Despite the language barrier, she interacted with boda boda riders. Alinda says now she can comfortably live in Lira.

Role models

Alinda’s role models are her parents.

“They have taught me that there’s nothing I cannot achieve if I set my mind to it and believe. This is my mantra,” she says.

The lawyer believes she could have done better but there is room for improvement.

“Going forward, I learn from my shortfalls and map out a brighter path,” she adds.

Future plans

Alinda is looking forward to pursuing her Master’s in Governance and Policy.

She hopes to balance her work and personal life.

Others say

Alex Karushaya Muhwezi, her father, says Alinda has always taken her studies seriously.

“She is focused, a trait I believe propelled her to excelling. Despite the costly reading materials at LDC, we afforded them and she had what it took.”

Phiona Kanyange, a friend, says she has known Alinda for six years.

“Alinda has been a good friend, more of a sister. She surrendered her LDC journey to Christ because He alone could see it as an accomplishment. We had heard a lot of scary things about LDC, but she being a child of God, she always reminded everyone that God got us and we would not fail,” Kanyange adds.

She adds that Alinda is very principled and focused.

“Alinda is a go-getter who also knows how to prioritise her time and that is what LDC is all about. There was no way she would have left without a distinction,” she recalls.