Shy Shy UG: Established artistes should be more approachable  

Describe yourself for someone who has never heard of you...

I am called Brenda Arikiriza alias Shy Shy Ug, a munyankole born and raised in the Western Uganda district of Ibanda. I am an artiste based in Mbarara.

Why did you call yourself Shy Shy Ug?

My name means a lot of things. It is derived from ‘shine’ meaning I have to shine, but I am also naturally a shy person. You see how my name connects?

When did you start your music career and how is the journey treating your?

I started music early last year (2022) with my first song ‘Nonjabiriza’ . So far it is going on well. Yes it is a bit harder for starters but being committed and sticking to my goal is what is still keeping me moving. I have to brand myself until I hit my desired goals.

Since you started, how many songs have you recorded so far?

I have so far recorded six songs. Some of these songs have been recorded at Mercy Records and Alpha Music Records. Nonjabiriza and I am coming are the songs that are still getting much air play . Others are Otatina, Sente, I do and Tinkweshoma.

What/who inspired you into music?

I started loving music when I was still young and in school, I would sing at church in Sunday school. So I had it in my mind that at one time I would become a musician. At first, joining music was not easy for me because it required me to inject in money of which I did not have but because of my passion for music, I said I must do it.

What have you so far achieved in your music career?

I have only gained friendship. I have known and rubbed shoulders with people from different walks of life. I have only spent one year in the industry so I will not say I have made any money so far but I hope with time, I will be called and given appointments to perform on shows, something that will earn me some bit of money. I pray for that day,

What challenges have you encountered in this music games

There are so many challenges like unhealthy competition, where fellow musicians both upcoming and established won’t give me helping hand but instead want me to fall. But I try my best to keep on the right track. There is also another challenge that affects us ladies where everyone thinks he can use you before they do anything for you.

Where did you get the money to record your first songs?

My brothers, sisters and friends who loved my demos sponsored my studio sessions. Later, I had to sponsor myself because I run a small decoration boutique here in Mbarara City.

What motivates you?

I like working. When I am working and doing my roles appropriately, I feel much better.

What biggest platforms have you performed on since you started music?

They are many. I recently performed in Comedy Store here in Mbarara. I also performed at Sheebah’s show at Agip, performed at Fik Fameica’s show, Spice Diana’s show at University Inn, and Sunna Ben’s Binyanya stage. I actually enjoyed Sunna Ben’s Binyanya stage because my fans gave me some vibe. It was my first time to experience such kind of vibe on stage, I saw the audience had started knowing my songs.

As a female entertainer, what gender challenges have you encountered?

When they see a new female artiste trying to join the industry, you find everyone shooting shots at her. Everyone making promises to help you even when they are after something else, djs and promoters promising to promote their music and when one is not focused they find they are off track. That is why you see most female not excelling in music. There is a lot challenging us.

Once you rewind, what advice would you give to your 15 year old self?

I would advise myself to always be humble, be respectful and trust God’s timing

What is your next step?

I have a banger waiting to be dropped soon and I hope my fans will like it, they should expect fire,

Your advice to that young girl/boy thinking about joining music

I advise them to first be passionate about what they are doing. They should not join the music game with intentions of making money and to girls mostly they should be wary of those who come to them promising help.

And your advice to established artistes

I request them to always give a helping hand to young girls and boys who are joining the industry. They should be approachable because they started like us, and this will help both generations..

Quick notes...

What strategy have you put in place to reach the stardom level?