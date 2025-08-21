Siblings and the bonds that define us

The internet, that great modern sedative, provides the peculiar comfort of distraction, allowing us to step outside ourselves, even if only for a moment. It was with this mindset that I became engrossed in the story of Jonathan, the 193-year-old tortoise, a creature who has outlived empires, witnessed the birth of modernity, and now nibbles on salad cakes in the twilight of his existence.

There is something unbearably poignant about his longevity, the immense weight of all he has witnessed, the telephone, the airplane, the moon landing, while entire generations of humans flicker past him like shadows. What struck me most, however, was the loneliness inherent in it all. To endure so much, yet be alone. To have no one left who remembers what you remember, who laughed at the same jokes, who bore witness to the same vanished world.

This captures the particular ache of siblings, or the absence of them. Siblings are the keepers of our earliest selves, the only ones who knew us before we fully formed and became who we are now. They remember our childhood home, our parents as they were, the Christmases when the tree was real, and the arguments that accompanied those holidays. Siblings are the archive of our lives, and when they are gone, entire chapters vanish with them. No one else will recall how your mother hummed while cooking or how your father’s voice sounded when he was angry.

We do not choose our siblings. This is the first and most fundamental truth about them. They are assigned to us by chance, biology, and the indifferent machinery of family. Some arrive as blessings, providing steady support amid chaos; others act as trials, relentless mirrors reflecting our flaws. But their influence is inescapable. Siblings shape us in ways we often overlook; through rivalry, imitation, and the unspoken hierarchies of childhood. Research suggests that the eldest son brings stability and that siblings follow patterns set by the firstborn, resulting in families bending to the gravitational pull of their internal dynamics.

However, research does not capture how siblings can either fortify or fracture one another.

Consider how they leave their mark. The older brother whose ambition becomes the family’s ambition, whose successes set standards others struggle to reach. The sister whose rebellion serves as a model for defiance, teaching you how to push back. The younger ones, observing, learning, and deciding whether to follow or flee. Siblings form our first society, the laboratory where we practice love and conflict before facing the wider world. They teach us how to fight, negotiate, betray, and forgive. Sometimes, they even show us how to destroy. Some wield their siblinghood as a weapon, like the Jacksons or the Kennedys, families where talent or tragedy compound through generations. Then there are quieter families, where allegiances shift like fault lines, and inheritance reveals what was long hidden. In these moments, when parents are gone and stakes are laid bare, you can see what is always present: the loyalties, the resentments, the love that persists even when it should not.

To have a sibling is to know, deep down, that you are bound to someone in a way that cannot be replicated. It is an understanding that no matter how far you run, they are part of your story. Perhaps that is the lesson: not to resent the bond but to nurture it. To be the one who strengthens, rather than unravels it. Because in the end, when the world narrows and the witnesses to your life grow sparse, they may be the only ones left who remember you as you were. And if you are lucky, they will remember you with love. But what about those who have no siblings?

What of only children, who grow up without that built-in witness, that lifelong counterpart? They learn early to rely on themselves, crafting their narratives without the corrections or contradictions of a brother or sister. There is freedom in this, but also solitude. No one will ever know them the way a sibling would have.

Perhaps this is why Jonathan’s story resonated with me. It reminded me of the weight of time and the loneliness of outliving everyone who once knew you. It made me reflect, even if just for a moment, on my own life and how my siblings and I have shaped one another over the years.