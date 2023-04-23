Sisters whose friendship is above anything else

Hajara Ceasar

How would you describe Hafusa?

I prefer calling her Haffy. She is God-fearing, reserved, loving and caring . She is shy but very fun to be with when she gets to know you.

Your earliest memory of her...?

She has always loved following me everywhere I go, that is how sometimes we got in trouble together.

What is the craziest thing you remember she did as a child?

Do you remember that Coca Cola promotion, she got on stage to dance for the goodies that were up for competition. I still tease her to todate because of that.

Growing up, were you always close?

We always clashed and argued as children. We would fight over petty things but as we grew older we started understanding each other and we no longer have those small fights anymore.

What nickname do you call her?

I call her Nyakaisiki, it means a girl.

What do you like most about her?

Her resilience; she is so hardworking and commits 100 per cent in whatever she is doing. She is also caring and loves to see those around her happy.

What is annoying about her?

She is a control freak and she likes making decisions for all of us. She is also big headed, when she decides not to do anything, even if you do what she will not do it.

Tell us about her weaknesses and strengths.

She is a perfectionist and likes doing things by herself. Trouble erupts if you object to what is doing or she has done.

What does she hate the most?

Haffy dislikes disloyal people.

Have you ever teamed up to beat someone?

Yes, growing up, we had a fight and when our big sister tried to stop us, we instead beat her.

What do you have in common?

We are both short tempered.

Are there craziest things you have done together?

We used to escape from home to go swimming in the River Mpanga (in Fort Portal).

One Eid, our dad caught us red handed as we got out of the water and we ran away naked.

What keeps the two of you close?

We understand each other and adulthood has taught us to understand each other. We both do not have NO for an answer.

Share with us tips for sisters if they are to live happily together .

Just respect each other’s boundaries, the rest will fall in place.

How far can you go to help your sister?

I can lie on behalf of my sister any day without even having second thoughts. I can give up anything for her happiness.





Hafusa

How would describe Hajara?

She is my mother’s first daughter and big sister. She is loving, caring and absolutely beautiful.

What is your earliest memory of her?

She used to suck on her thumb.

What is the craziest thing she did as a child?

She loved imitating teachers. She would gather us around home and teach us various things. When one would fail, she would beat or throw you out of her class.

Growing up, were you always close?

No, we were always fighting.

What nickname do you call her?

Basemera, which means beautiful

What do you like most about her?

She is a friend sent from heaven. She always shows up for her friends and never gives us on them.

What is annoying about her / what do you dislike about her

She always seeks validation from others and I do not like the fact that she is always misunderstanding me.

Tell us about her strengths and weaknesses.

She is social, loyal, a good cook and very funny. I do not even know where she gets the words that she says.

However, she is bigheaded, always negative and does not believe in herself and gives up easily gives.

What does she hate the most?

Hajara dislikes people who shout at her.

Have you ever teamed up to beat someone?

Yes, one time we had a fight and when our elder sister Shamim tried to stop us, we beat her up instead.

What do you have in common?

We are all too emotional and cry babies.

Are there craziest things you have done together?

We have honestly done many crazy things together but this one stands out. Our dad caught us naked swimming without his permission and he beat us on one Eid.

What keeps the two of you close?

We are roommates and we always show up for each other; she is basically my ride or die. The love and respect for parents, Alihamudalilah keeps our bond stronger.

Share with us tips for sisters if they are to live happily together.

It is all about communication and respecting each other’s space.

How far can you go to help your sister?

It is us against the world. I know she is older than me but I love to protect her emotionally and physically.